Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photos from 43rd Birthday Celebrations with Twin Sister and Daughter Vivian

“I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love," the supermodel said

Published on July 22, 2023 01:37PM EDT
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Photo:

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating turning another year older!

The Brazilian model shared a post on Instagram Saturday, in which she documented her 43rd birthday celebrations with loved ones on a “girl’s trip” to Brazil.

First sharing a snap of herself and her twin sister Patricia posing next to a chalk sign that read “Happy Birthday," Bündchen then included other images from the birthday getaway, including pics of an icy boat ride into the mountains and some lunch with her daughter Vivian and Patricia’s daughter. 

Bündchen also included a couple of sweet snapshots of herself and Vivian — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen poses with daughter Vivian in front of a waterfall.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

In one image, the pair hugged and posed nose to nose in front of a lake and mountain range. The look-alike mother-daughter duo even took a hilarious selfie making funny faces in matching white jackets in another.

Bündchen then finalized the post with shot of her, Patrícia and their two daughters between them, all looking out at a mountain range. 

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls,” Bündchen captioned the post. “I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️.”

Gisele Bundchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen poses with daughter Vivian on a snow mobile.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

This marks Bündchen's first birthday celebration since finalizing her divorce from Brady, 45, last fall following 13 years of marriage.

Earlier this week, a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that the model would be “keeping it low-key for her birthday this year.”

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source added. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Gisele Bundchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian sport funny faces for the camera.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Last month, Bündchen posted photos from another family trip to Brazil.

At the time, the supermodel shared a sweet carousel of photos on her Instagram that showcased her family enjoying the South America trip. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

