Icons Only! Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell and More Model for New Victoria's Secret The Icon Line

The brand returns to its roots — and brings along some new faces — in its latest star-studded campaign

Published on August 10, 2023
New Victoria's Secret Icon's campaign
Gisele Bundchen for Victoria's Secret. Photo:

Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

To launch its new The Icon line, Victoria's Secret turned to none other than fashion icons Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell, among others.

The brand announced the collection — which features bras, panties and lingerie that "celebrate the shape of you," according to a release — on Wednesday, with campaign images featuring all of its star models dropping Thursday.

In the photos, Bündchen (whom Victoria's Secret called "the original icon"), Campbell and fellow faces Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Candice Swanepoel model the wares in basic black and beige. Several of the icons will also participate in the upcoming Victoria's Secret World Tour, a new take on the brand's former fashion show airing this fall.

In a chat with PEOPLE, Lima said she loves that the collection "enhances your natural shape and makes you feel comfortable." And true to its name, it also inspires one to feel like an icon, she added.

Naomi Campbell for Victoria's Secret.
Hailey Bieber for Victoria's Secret.
Emily Ratajkowski for Victoria's Secret.
L: Caption Naomi Campbell for Victoria's Secret. PHOTO:

Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
C: Caption Hailey Bieber for Victoria's Secret. PHOTO:

Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
R: Caption Emily Ratajkowski for Victoria's Secret. PHOTO:

Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

“The name says a lot. Every woman can be an icon," Lima said, adding that The Icon Custom Push-Up Plunge Bra is among her favorites from the collection. "It's all about being unique. Everybody has their own ways of expressing their emotions and themselves — that uniqueness makes you special."

Being on set with photographer Mikael Jansson and working with an "incredible cast" of women in the campaign was “uplifting” for Lima, she told PEOPLE. "Everyone [was] leaving their marks and [expressing themselves] through their work. It was really incredible for me."

Campbell echoed those sentiments in her Instagram post about the campaign, writing about the "fun day of shooting" with her "daughter," Akech, in addition to the concept of an icon itself.

"It's the rhythm of the runway, the heartbeat of style, and the symphony of strength," she wrote. "Icon's aren't born, they're sculpted by their journey."

New Victoria's Secret Icon's campaign
Adriana Lima for Victoria's Secret.

Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Campbell, Bündchen, Lima and Swanepoel have long histories with the brand, having walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since its earlier years. All four women eventually moved on to other major fashion campaigns and runway work, as well as motherhood.

Of coming back to the brand, Swanepoel wrote alongside her photos, "What a wonderful sense of belonging to come home to my VS family for this Iconic campaign! The place I created countless memories and found my power."

The Icon collection is available beginning today at Victoria's Secret stores nationwide.

