Gisele Bündchen Honors Mother Nature for World Environment Day with Serene Outdoor Snaps

“Nature has the answers—and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can all thrive,” the supermodel wrote

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on June 5, 2023 05:13 PM
Gisele Bündchen is honoring Mother Nature. 

On Monday, the supermodel, 42, posted a moving tribute for World Environment Day including a series of photos of Bündchen celebrating nature

In the first photo, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sits in a mindful pose while resting along a stream in a forest. In the next few pics, Bündchen does different yoga poses in front of a huge Redwood tree and a waterfall. In other pics, she hugs another huge giant Redwood, smells flowers, stands under a huge waterfall and sits along a river.

The supermodel gardens with her kids — daughter Vivian, 10 and son Benjamin, 13, with whom she shares with ex Tom Brady — in another photo before rounding out the series with a photo of her dancing in the forest and another one making a heart with her hand above a mountain.

“Mother Nature is our greatest teacher,” Bündchen wrote alongside the carousel of photos. “She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Her power comes from her diversity and it depends on it for its survival.” 


The supermodel model, who stars in a new Louis Vuitton ad campaign that launched last week, continued, “Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together.”

“Nature doesn’t judge or divide. She nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so all of life can flourish,” she wrote. “Nature has the answers--and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can all thrive.”

“This is our home, and our choices create our future. #WorldEnvironmentDay 🌳❤️ 🌎,” Bündchen concluded.

Bündchen’s latest major modeling job is a new summer campaign with Louis Vuitton seemingly titled Horizons Never End.

Last Thursday, the designer label uploaded a sneak peek of the ad, which sees Bündchen transform into a total beach babe, set to the tune of David Bowie's "Heroes."

The beginning of the Instagram clip shows her in the backseat of a car wearing a blazer, monogrammed one-piece, white trousers and aviator sunglasses. That is until she hops out and makes her way to the beach, where she strips down to nothing but her cheeky cutout swimsuit

She props her “LV” luggage down on the sand and sits on it to enjoy the ocean views. The camera coyly pans down to Bündchen’s behind before getting to the bag. 

The former Victoria’s Secret model — who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016 — starred in Louis Vuitton’s campaign supporting its Yayoi Kusama collection in January. The spot marked Bündchen’s first since her split from ex-husband Brady, 45.

A source close to her told PEOPLE in January that, following the breakup, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May after her Luz Alliance Gala to benefit the Brazil Foundation, Bündchen said she was "loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

"I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," she continued. "[The kids and I] love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together."

