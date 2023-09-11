Gisele Bündchen Makes a Surprise Return to New York Fashion Week to Host Frame Party

Bündchen rocked the no-pants look in an oversized denim jacket

By
Celeste McCauley
Celeste McCauley has more than two decades interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest names and covering human interest stories.
Published on September 11, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen FRAME & Gisele celebrate New York Fashion Week
Gisele Bundchen at New York Fashion Week dinner. Photo:

Matteo Prandoni via BFA.com

Gisele Bündchen made her big return to New York Fashion Week this weekend.

She also made quite a stir with her wardrobe choice — an oversized denim jacket ... and nothing else. 

The supermodel, 43, hosted an event held by the denim brand Frame at the trendy restaurant Jean's in New York City on Sept. 9. She was greeted by Frame's designer Erik Torstensson, who posted on his Instagram a full-length black-and-white photo of the two, arms around each other and smiling to celebrate the brand's winter 2023 collection.

Torstensson accompanied the photo with a caption: “ FRAME Fall/Winter 2023 with @gisele 😎” Asked one admiring commenter: “The jacket!!!! Where can I find???”

Gisele Bundchen and Nick Brown FRAME & Gisele celebrate New York Fashion Week
Gisele Bunchen and Nick Brown at NYFW dinner for Frame.

Matteo Prandoni via BFA.com

Bündchen accompanied her look with stacked-heel platform clogs and wore her long hair in loose beach waves. Her makeup was minimal with just a natural-looking glowy foundation and rosy-pink lip.

Bündchen's appearance at the Frame dinner comes after a few years away from NYFW — but her history with the major month that comes twice a year goes way back. She made her Fashion Week runway debut in 1996, per ABC News. She's walked the runway for designers like Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera.

Other stars in attendance at the Frame dinner included Justin Theroux, Sarah Hyland and Laura Harrier. Many of the guests dressed in oversized jackets as well further emphasizing the fashion brand’s look. 

Justin Theroux FRAME & Gisele celebrate New York Fashion Week
Justin Theroux at NYFW dinner.

Matteo Prandoni via BFA.com

This year, Bündchen has gotten back into the swing of things with her modeling career, following her 2022 split from Tom Brady. She kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton and made her first post-divorce red carpet appearance at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December dressed in gold.

Another project on her upcoming calendar — a new cookbook, titled Nourish, which is set to release on March 26, 2024. On her Instagram she wrote that she was leaning into her favorite health and wellness practices to help her through the difficult time in her personal life.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," she captioned her post, which featured a photo of her doing yoga on the beach. "When life gets challenging, always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

