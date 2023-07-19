Gisele Bündchen Plans to Have ‘Low-Key’ 43rd Birthday Celebration with Family in Brazil: Exclusive Source

This marks Bündchen's first birthday celebration since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady last fall

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
and
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs is an editor and veteran journalist with nearly 20 years experience working across celebrity and human interest news.
Published on July 19, 2023
Gisele Bandchen attends The 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is “keeping it low-key for her birthday this year,” a source close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE.

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source says of Bündchen, who will turn 43 on Wednesday alongside her sister Patricia.

Gisele Bandchen Plans to Have a Low-Key 43rd Birthday Celebration with Family in Brazil

Instagram/gisele

“She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer,” adds the insider. “Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Last month, Bündchen got emotional at a VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, while discussing her hometown and career.

Gisele Bandchen Plans to Have a Low-Key 43rd Birthday Celebration with Family in Brazil

Instagram/gisele

"Gisele teared up on stage when they were talking about her early career,” a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE at the time. “She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters. She was only 14 years old and she went off to start a new life, a new career. She left everything she knew behind.”

The source continued, “That's something very emotional for her to remember. It's a long path to 40 when you leave at 14-15 years old. It's just emotional reflecting on her younger self."

According to local media in São Paulo, Bündchen got emotional talking about wanting to leave a better world for her kids and to make her parents proud. "You can do anything if you believe in yourself and your dreams," she told the audience in Portuguese.

"Everything is possible when we believe, and I am no different from you. I am simply a person who believed," the supermodel added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Gisele Bundchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While Bündchen was in Brazil last month, she posted a sweet carousel of photos to her Instagram that showcased her family vacation with her kids.

In one photo, her son Benjamin, 13, hugged a family member, while in another Bündchen and daughter Vivian, 10, sang karaoke together.

Bündchen also shared a sweet family group photo, as well as a photo of Benjamin biking around outside. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

The model shares her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady. This marks Bündchen’s first birthday since finalizing her divorce from the former NFL player last fall after 13 years of marriage.

In May, after Bündchen’s glowing appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen is in a really good place.

“She’s back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," the source said. "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode," the source said, adding, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."

