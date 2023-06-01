Gisele Bündchen Strips Down to a Cheeky One-Piece in New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Gisele Bündchen is moving onward and upward – and is wearing Louis Vuitton while she’s at it.

The 42-year-old's latest major modeling job is a new summer campaign with Louis Vuitton seemingly titled Horizons Never End.

On Thursday, the clothing label uploaded a sneak peek of the ad, which sees Bündchen transform into a total beach babe, set to the tune of David Bowie's "Heroes."

The beginning of the Instagram clip shows her in the backseat of a car wearing a blazer, monogrammed one-piece, white trousers and aviator sunglasses. That is until she hops out and makes her way to the beach, where she strips down to nothing but her cheeky cutout swimsuit.

She props her “LV” luggage down on the sand and sits on it to enjoy the ocean views. The camera coyly pans down to Bündchen’s behind before getting to the bag.

Gisele Bundchen for Louis Vuitton. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The former Victoria’s Secret model – who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016 – starred in Louis Vuitton’s campaign supporting its Yayoi Kusama collection in January. The spot marked Büdnchen’s first since her split from ex-husband Tom Brady, 45.

Along with her two children – Benjamin Rein, 13 and Vivian Lake, 10, both of whom she shares with the retired NFL quarterback – Bündchen has also been prioritizing her career from her new home base in Miami.

A source close to her told PEOPLE in January that, following the breakup, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May after her Luz Alliance Gala to benefit the Brazil Foundation, Bündchen said she was "loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

"I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," she continued. "[The kids and I] love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together."

