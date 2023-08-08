Gisele Bündchen Talks Growth After Tom Brady Divorce: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” Bündchen told 'Vogue Brasil'

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 8, 2023 05:17PM EDT
Gisele Bandchen attends The 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is getting candid about her split from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 43, revealed in a new interview with Vogue Brasil how she kept a positive mentality following her divorce from Brady in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” she told the outlet. 

She admitted, however, “Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way.”

Gisele Bundchen Vogue Brasil Cover

Lufre

Bündchen said she decided to throw her energy at other, more positive aspects of her life.

“I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams,” she said, referencing her son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom she shares with Brady.

Bündchen recently took some family time with her twin sister, Patricia, to celebrate their 43rd birthdays on a boat trip. In June, she also showcased some family time with her children in South America, including a photo of her and Vivian singing karaoke.

Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
George Pimentel/Getty

Along with a sweet family group photo and shot of Benjamin biking around outside, she captioned the post, "Família ❤️ Family.”

In May, she hosted the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation to help support her environmentalist mission and raise funds for reforestation efforts in her native Brazil. The event raised nearly $1 million for the cause.

Gisele Bundchen Vogue Brasil Cover

Lufre

The model has also gotten back into the style world full-time. She kicked off the year by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton and made an appearance at the Met Gala

She was also recently featured in the Summer 2023 Jimmy Choo campaign, in which she posed in several of the designer’s latest fashions on the beach and by the pool.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The same source said Bündchen "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," adding, "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

