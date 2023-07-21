Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday with Her Twin Sister Patricia

Gisele Bündchen is twinning for her 43rd birthday celebration!

The Brazilian model had a “low-key” birthday with her twin sister, Patricia, and her nearest and dearest on Thursday.

In the model’s video post to her Instagram Story, the mom of two can be seen smiling from ear to ear and clapping along to her family singing "Happy Birthday."

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

The twin sisters share a high five and applaud the joyous moment while a cake – adorned with berries and sparklers – takes center stage.

The sisters sat around a table on what appears to be a boat while they cheer.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

This marks Bündchen's first birthday celebration since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady last fall following 13 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that the model would be “keeping it low-key for her birthday this year.”

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source added, “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen has been enjoying her family time while on vacation in Brazil, having recently posted photos of the family affair last month.

The supermodel posted a sweet carousel of photos to her Instagram that showcased her family enjoying the South America trip. In one photo, her son hugs a family member, while in another Bündchen and her daughter sing karaoke together.

Bündchen also shared a sweet family group photo, as well as a photo of Benjamin biking around outside. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

