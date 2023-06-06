Gisele Bündchen Tears Up at Brazil Event While ‘Reflecting on Her Younger Self,’ Says Source (Exclusive)

“She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters,” a source close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 01:30 PM
Gisele Bundchen
Photo:

Splash

Gisele Bündchen got emotional at a VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday while discussing her early days in modeling. 

The supermodel, 42, was speaking on stage at the business conference and started tearing up when she talked about hometown and her career.

"Gisele teared up on stage when they were talking about her early career,” a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE. “She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters. She was only 14 years old and she went off to start a new life, a new career. She left everything she knew behind.”

The source continued, “That's something very emotional for her to remember. It's a long path to 40 when you leave at 14-15 years old. It's just emotional reflecting on her younger self."

According to local media in São Paulo, Bündchen got emotional talking about wanting to leave a better world for her kids and to make her parents proud. "You can do anything if you believe in yourself and your dreams," she told the audience in Portuguese.

"Everything is possible when we believe, and I am no different from you. I am simply a person who believed," the supermodel added. 

Gisele Bundchen

Splash

In May, after Bündchen’s glowing appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen is in a really good place

“She’s back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," the source said. "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode," the source said, adding, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."

A source close to the model told PEOPLE in January that, following her split from Brady, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source added of Bündchen, who shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Since finalizing her split from the former NFL player last fall after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen has appeared ready to dive back into work.

Not only did she kick off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, she also made her first red-carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December 2022, dressed in gold.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

