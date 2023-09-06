Gisele Bündchen is dipping her toes into the food world!

On Wednesday, the supermodel, 43, announced that she has written her first cookbook called Nourish. The collection of meals and stories will include some of the hearty and healthy dishes she whips up at home for her family.

"I am so excited to announce my new cookbook," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside an image of the cookbook's cover. "People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle."

Bündchen — who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex Tom Brady — went on to reveal what her fellow foodies can expect from the book, which will release on March 26, 2024.

"In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom," she continued. "I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!"

According to a description from the publisher, Penguin Random House, Nourish contains 100 "approachable" recipes built around everyday, "body-fueling" ingredients.

From a papaya-almond smoothie to Brazilian cheese bread, the recipes consist of a wide range of options and include tips for making certain dishes "kid-friendly."

Gisele Bündchen's new cookbook features recipes she makes at home for her own kids. Gisele Bündchen/ Instagram

Nourish also aims to help readers embrace an intentional lifestyle and will include pointers for meal planning, setting intentions and minimizing food waste.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has long been passionate about healthy living. Following her October 2022 divorce from Brady, Bündchen shared on Instagram that she was leaning into her favorite health and wellness practices to help her through the difficult time in her personal life.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," she captioned her post, which featured a photo of her doing yoga on the beach. "When life gets challenging, always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She continued, "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

