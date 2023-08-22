Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady's Son Jack a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Here for You No Matter What'

Gisele Bündchen showed love for her bonus child on his special day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 01:53PM EDT
Gisele Bündchen Shares Throwback Photo with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack on His 16th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen and stepson Jack. Photo:

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is looking back on some special moments with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son.

Celebrating John "Jack" Edward Thomas on his 16th birthday, the model, 43, shared a throwback photo where she held a toddler Jack, as well as a more recent photo of them, plus one of him with her and the retired NFL pro's two kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday Jack! I can't believe that you are turning 16!"

"I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen with all three of his kids. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue, the supermodel mom talked about how Moynahan's co-parenting relationship with the retired athlete, 46, has helped shape her own with the former NFL star following their split.

Praising her "great relationship" with Moynahan, Bündchen told the outlet, "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

Bündchen admitted that things weren't always so easy between the two, with their first conversation coming over a year after Brady and Moynahan's son Jack was born — in the early days of the former spouses' relationship, which Bündchen called a "challenging situation."

"Love conquers all," Bündchen said of that time in her life. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

"My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?" Bündchen said of co-parenting with Brady and Moynahan. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?' "

Bündchen also praised the fact that things were peaceful between her and Brady.

"We're not playing against each other," she shared. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

As for Jack, Bündchen still considers him her "bonus child," and noted, "I love him so very much."

