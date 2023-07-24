Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to ‘Be Happy’ amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: Exclusive Source

Gisele Bündchen wants nothing but the best for Tom Brady.

Amid rumors that a summer romance has been brewing between the retired NFL quarterback, 45, and model Irina Shayk, an exclusive source tells PEOPLE that his ex-wife "is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Brady and Bündchen, 43, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, with Bündchen and is a father to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Since his divorce from Bündchen, rumors surfaced linking Brady to actress Reese Witherspoon and then later Kim Kardashian, though sources told PEOPLE he and Kardashian, 42, are “just friendly."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ was first linked to Shayk, 37, after he was spotted picking her up at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon, Page Six and others reported, and were photographed returning to a Los Angeles home where he was staying.

An insider tells PEOPLE that Brady and Shayk first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.

Another source tells PEOPLE that Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" and that "they spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house."

"There is an attraction," the source says, sharing that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began. According to the source, the two "have been in touch for a few weeks" and "there is a spark."

Since his retirement, Brady has been spotted spending downtime with his kids. Earlier in July, he shared a photograph of his sons walking side by side on a boardwalk toward the beach with the caption "❤️️❤️️" on his Instagram Story.

