Gisele Bündchen Shares Intimate Photos from Her Trip to Brazil: 'What a Magical Place'

"I am so recharged and inspired," the supermodel said of her relaxing getaway to her home country

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Updated on August 6, 2023 05:39PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen shared photos from her "magical" trip to her home country of Brazil. Photo:

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is happy to be home.

On Sunday, the supermodel shared a series of intimate photos on Instagram from her trip to her birth country of Brazil, offering a glimpse of some of the sights and activities she's been enjoying. From the post's caption, it seems the getaway has been a relaxing and reflective one.

"What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired," she wrote, tagging her location as Ibitipoca in Minas Gerais.

The first snapshot showed Bündchen sitting on a wooden swing hung from a tree branch as she looked out over a scenic mountain vista. In another image, the mom of two could be seen striking the same pose as a towering sculpture of a person with long hair. A third image captured her sitting and meditating on a rock by a waterfall.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen mimics the pose of a towering sculpture in Brazil.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen also gave a peek at some of the food she's indulged in while in Brazil, including lots of fresh fruit and bread. In other photos, the former Victoria's Secret angel sat by a campfire at sunset and stopped to pet a horse during a bike ride.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen stops to pet a horse during a bike ride.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, and she documented her celebrations — which included a “girl’s trip” to Brazil with her twin sister Patrícia and their two daughters — in an Instagram post on July 22. She shared pictures of an icy boat ride into the mountains and a snapshot of the foursome looking out over a mountain range. Other photos captured Bündchen and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, posing nose to nose and making silly faces for the camera.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls,” Bündchen captioned the post. “I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️.”

This marked Bündchen's first birthday celebration since finalizing her divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady, 45, in October following 13 years of marriage. In addition to Vivian, the pair shares son Benjamin Rein, 13. Brady is also father to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that the model would be “keeping it low-key for her birthday this year.”

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source explained. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Amid rumors that a romance is blossoming between Brady and model Irina Shayk, another source told PEOPLE last month that Bündchen wants nothing but the best for her ex as the two move on with their lives separately.

The source said Brady's ex-wife "is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

