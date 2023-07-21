Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake

Gisele Bündchen is ringing in her birthday with two special people by her side — her twin sister Patricia and her daughter Vivian!

On Thursday, the model, 43, posted a video to her Instagram Story as she and her twin sister received a birthday cake for their special day.

While Gisele is accepting the cake, the camera pans to show that daughter Vivian is seated next to her mom on her birthday.

Bündchen is mom to daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Instagram/gisele

Earlier this summer, Bünchen shared a few sweet photos to her Instagram that showcased her Brazilian family vacation. In one photo, Benjamin hugged a family member, while in another Bündchen and Vivian sang karaoke together.

The model also shared a sweet family group photo, as well as a photo of Benjamin biking around outside. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

For Mother's Day this year, the mom of two shared a special shoutout to all the moms. Written in both English and Portuguese, she said, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there who, with their infinite love can move mountains."

"Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom! ❤️," she concluded.

Along with the written tribute, Bündchen shared various photos with her two kids, as well as with her own mom, Vania Nonnenmacher.



She also shared an Instagram Story with a letter from Vivi on the special occasion.

"Dear Mama, You are like a star in the sky, you shine bright like a star and you are my star," the 10-year-old wrote. "My inspiration and my light to guide me through my darkest and lightest times. Never let go of that, you are a star forever! From, Vivi."