Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!

Gisele Bünchen is soaking up time with family while on vacation.

On Monday, the supermodel, 42, posted a sweet carousel of photos to her Instagram that showcased her family enjoying a trip to Brazil. In one photo, her son Benjamin, 13, hugs a family member, while in another Bündchen and daughter Vivian, 10, sing karaoke together.

Bündchen also shared a sweet family group photo, as well as a photo of Benjamin biking around outside. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

The model shares her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Earlier this month, Brady spoke with PEOPLE exclusively talked about travel plans for his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. "I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon told PEOPLE. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

When they get back to Brady, they're "going with me to Europe."



"They got lots of good plans," he said with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."



Brady said his kids love embracing the outdoors and being active.

"It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil," he shared.

"They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that's the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too."



The kids have benefitted from "living on the beach," "They have a lot of things they can do in their backyard. It's fun," Brady added.

"It's very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn't have a lot of those types of activities," he noted. "So I think now that there's more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure."