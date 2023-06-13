Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!

The supermodel posted a series of photos that featured her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 13, 2023 01:37PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen shares family photos
Photo:

Instagram/gisele

Gisele Bünchen is soaking up time with family while on vacation.

On Monday, the supermodel, 42, posted a sweet carousel of photos to her Instagram that showcased her family enjoying a trip to Brazil. In one photo, her son Benjamin, 13, hugs a family member, while in another Bündchen and daughter Vivian, 10, sing karaoke together.

Bündchen also shared a sweet family group photo, as well as a photo of Benjamin biking around outside. "Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model shares her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Earlier this month, Brady spoke with PEOPLE exclusively talked about travel plans for his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. "I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon told PEOPLE. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

When they get back to Brady, they're "going with me to Europe."

"They got lots of good plans," he said with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."

Brady said his kids love embracing the outdoors and being active.

"It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil," he shared.

"They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that's the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too."

The kids have benefitted from "living on the beach," "They have a lot of things they can do in their backyard. It's fun," Brady added.

"It's very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn't have a lot of those types of activities," he noted. "So I think now that there's more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure."

Related Articles
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have To Work on It'
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Admits It 'Would Hurt' When Zooey Deschanel's Kids Told Others 'That's Not My Daddy'
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time To Plan' Extravagant Party
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Lil Wayne Talks Fatherhood, Shares Nipsey Hussle Photo with Son Kameron for Little Brother Kross
Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
tori spelling children
Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
Why Khloé Kardashian Changed Baby Son Tatum's Last Name
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick celebrate their son's 6th birthday
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Says Couple Wants to Live Like 'Full Nomads' with Son, 6
jennifer aydin sweet 16
RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Celebrates Daughter Gabby's 'Magical' Sweet 16 with Adorable Family Photo
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Recalls Late Nick Cordero’s Feelings About Fatherhood Ahead of Son Elvis' 4th Birthday