Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian

Bündchen and her ex-husband Brady share Vivian and son Benjamin, 13

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 05:32PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty; Tom Brady/ Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is praising her ex-husband Tom Brady as he posts photos from his family vacation to Tanzania.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champ, 46, posted a series of photos to his Instagram from his African safari with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Jack, 15. In the carousel, Brady smiles with daughter Vivian and snaps pictures of her petting goats and watching an elephant herd go by.

In the comments underneath Brady's lengthy caption that thanked his children and family for their support on his 46th birthday, Bündchen dropped a simple prayer hands emoji: "🙏."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady and Bündchen share daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, 13. Brady is also dad to son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022. In her Vanity Fair cover story in March, Bündchen addressed the state of her relationship with Brady and how the two have been co-parenting. "We're not playing against each other," she said. "We are a team and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

The model added that she's learned a lot from Moynahan about co-parenting, particularly that "nothing is worth fighting [over]."

For Mother's Day in May, Brady honored his ex-wife with a sweet tribute on Instagram. The father-of-three shared photos of the moms in his life, including multiple pictures of Bündchen. In one snap, the model smiled on horseback while their two kids rode horses behind her.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady wrote in the caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

In June, Bündchen posted several photos from her own family vacation to Brazil. In one photo, Benjamin hugged a family member, while in another Bündchen and Vivian sang karaoke together.

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmT4K_MuaZ7/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Recharging with My Little Ones' During Brazil Getaway After Divorce
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Spending His 46th Birthday in Africa with Daughter Vivian: Source
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Shares Intimate Photos from Her Trip to Brazil: 'What a Magical Place'
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to ‘Be Happy’ amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: Exclusive Source
Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids