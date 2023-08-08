Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen is praising her ex-husband Tom Brady as he posts photos from his family vacation to Tanzania.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champ, 46, posted a series of photos to his Instagram from his African safari with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Jack, 15. In the carousel, Brady smiles with daughter Vivian and snaps pictures of her petting goats and watching an elephant herd go by.

In the comments underneath Brady's lengthy caption that thanked his children and family for their support on his 46th birthday, Bündchen dropped a simple prayer hands emoji: "🙏."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady and Bündchen share daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, 13. Brady is also dad to son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022. In her Vanity Fair cover story in March, Bündchen addressed the state of her relationship with Brady and how the two have been co-parenting. "We're not playing against each other," she said. "We are a team and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

The model added that she's learned a lot from Moynahan about co-parenting, particularly that "nothing is worth fighting [over]."

For Mother's Day in May, Brady honored his ex-wife with a sweet tribute on Instagram. The father-of-three shared photos of the moms in his life, including multiple pictures of Bündchen. In one snap, the model smiled on horseback while their two kids rode horses behind her.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady wrote in the caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

In June, Bündchen posted several photos from her own family vacation to Brazil. In one photo, Benjamin hugged a family member, while in another Bündchen and Vivian sang karaoke together.

