This Stick Vacuum That's a 'Powerhouse for Cleaning' Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon

One shopper said "it does seem to outperform" their Dyson

Published on August 27, 2023 01:00AM EDT

If you're tired of lugging your heavy upright vacuum all over your home, it's time to invest in a one that can do it all. Right now, you can score the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner for 53 percent off. At $75, it's the lowest price we've seen on the popular device this year.

Equipped with 20,000 pascals of suction power, this stick vacuum easily sucks up debris, crumbs, dust, and pet hair. It's extremely lightweight, weighing just 3.04 pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room to use daily on carpets, hardwood floors, and tile. One shopper said they "no longer dread having to vacuum."

Whether your house gets a lot of foot traffic or you just like to keep your floors spotless, you'll enjoy how this cleaning tool moves.

The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

This stick vacuum is designed for the most demanding jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust, along with swivel steering and a rotatable brush head, so it will effortlessly glide around objects without missing a step. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like couch cushions and stairs.

The compact vacuum also has multiple attachments, including a dust brush and crevice tool, to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery.

Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $75 with Coupon (Save 53%)

Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $75

The Best Steam Mops for Sparkly Floors, No Harsh Cleaning Chemicals Required

Just over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many praising its "incredible suction power" in their reviews.

One shopper stated that they "love this little machine," and added, "I live in a very tiny home and have little space for a regular vacuum, so I purchased this, and it is a powerhouse for cleaning and quiet!"

A second shopper explained that this stick vacuum works better than their Dyson. "I can't believe how great this vacuum performs," they wrote. They bought the vacuum as a backup because their other model wasn't holding a charge well. The reviewer went on to say that it "does seem to outperform my Dyson," and after using the vacuum to go back over their area rugs, they were "appalled at the amount of dust and fur that it picked up."

A third user, who is short on storage in their home and owns a dog, noted: "It is so light and picks up everything in one swipe and cleans out easily!"

Head to Amazon now to snap up the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it is 53 percent off.

Shop More Floor Cleaners on Sale at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 71%)
Amazon Buy on Amazon $340 $100

Moolan Steam Mop, $80 with Coupon (Save 70%)
Amazon Buy on Amazon $260 $80

Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $50 with Coupon (Save 72%)
Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $50