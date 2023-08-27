This Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Powerhouse for Cleaning’ Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon

One shopper said “it does seem to outperform” their Dyson

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 01:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Vacuum Deal
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re tired of lugging your heavy upright vacuum all over your home, it’s time to invest in a one that can do it all. 

Right now, you can score the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner for 53 percent off. At $75, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the popular device this year. Equipped with 20,000 pascals of suction power, this stick vacuum easily sucks up debris, crumbs, dust, and pet hair.

It’s extremely lightweight, weighing just 3.04 pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room to use daily on carpets, hardwood floors, and tile. One shopper said they “no longer dread having to vacuum.”  Whether your house gets a lot of foot traffic or you just like to keep your floors spotless, you'll enjoy how this cleaning tool moves. 

This stick vacuum is designed for the most demanding jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust, along with swivel steering and a rotatable brush head, so it will effortlessly glide around objects without missing a step. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like couch cushions and stairs. The compact vacuum also has multiple attachments, including a dust brush and crevice tool, to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery. 

Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $75 with Coupon (Save 53%)

Amazon Prime Day Girnoor Vacuum Cleaner, 600W Powerful 20KPA Suction Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Just over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many praising its “incredible suction power” in their reviews. One shopper stated that they “love this little machine,” and added, “I live in a very tiny home and have little space for a regular vacuum, so I purchased this, and it is a powerhouse for cleaning and quiet!”

A second shopper explained that this stick vacuum works better than their Dyson. "I can't believe how great this vacuum performs,” they wrote. They bought the vacuum as a backup because their other model wasn't holding a charge well. The reviewer went on to say that it "does seem to outperform my Dyson," and after using the vacuum to go back over their area rugs, they were "appalled at the amount of dust and fur that it picked up." 

A third user, who is short on storage in their home and owns a dog, noted: "It is so light and picks up everything in one swipe and cleans out easily!”

Head to Amazon now to snap up the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it is 53 percent off. 

Shop More Floor Cleaners on Sale at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 71%)

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa

Amazon

Moolan Steam Mop, $80 with Coupon (Save 70%)

Amazon Moolan Steam Mop for Hardwood Floors,12 in 1 Floor Steame

Amazon

Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $50 with Coupon (Save 72%)

Amazon Nicebay Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, 15KPA Strong

Amazon

