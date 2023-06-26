Girlfriend of Dentist Who Killed Wife on Safari, Then Claimed It Was Accident, Gets 17 Years in Prison

Lori Milliron was convicted of being an accessory to the murder and “encouraging” her dentist boyfriend to shoot his wife

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on June 26, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Larry Rudolph
Larry Rudolph. Photo: Facebook

The girlfriend of a wealthy dentist who shot and killed his wife during a hunting trip in Zambia in 2016 has now been sentenced to 17 years in prison for being an “accessory” to the murder, which a judge says she was “encouraging."

Lori Milliron, 65, was sentenced Friday after being convicted last year of perjury, being an accessory to a murder after the fact and obstructing a grand jury, according to The Associated Press.

Milliron was having an extramarital affair with Lawrence Rudolph, who was convicted last year for shooting his wife Bianca Rudolph in the heart with a shotgun, killing her. 

Lawrence, aka “Larry” Rudolph, still claims Bianca’s 2016 death happened after his wife accidentally shot herself while the couple was packing to leave their safari trip. However, prosecutors showed evidence that his wife couldn’t possibly have shot herself from 2-to-3.5 feet away, according to the AP.

Prosecutors said he killed his wife of 34 years so he could collect millions of dollars in life insurance benefits and continue his relationship with Milliron, who was tried alongside him.

Bianca and Larry Rudolph
Bianca and Larry Rudolph.

At an emotional hearing last week, Bianca’s relatives spoke directly to Milliron inside the courtroom. Ana Rudolph, Larry and Bianca’s daughter, blamed the Milliron for destroying their family, according to the AP. "Despite everything you have done you will never take my soul,” Ana told Milliron. "This might be difficult to understand ... because you don’t have one.”

Ana also told the courtroom she believes Milliron “plotted to eliminate” her mother, while Judge William J. Martínez said evidence showed she had been “encouraging” Larry to commit the crime.

The judge also said Milliron appeared “unrepentant” while hearing testimony about the killing and seeing graphic photos of the scene.

Federal authorities first got involved in the case after a friend of Bianca's told authorities on Oct. 27, 2016, that she wanted the FBI to investigate her friend's death because she suspected foul play, claiming that Lawrence had cheated on his wife and had been having an affair at the time of her death. 

According to a federal complaint obtained at the time by PEOPLE, the consular chief at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia told the FBI Lawrence asked him about having his wife's body cremated shortly after her death.

The consular chief, suspicious of how quickly Larry was moving to have his wife cremated, then went to the funeral home to observe Bianca’s body and take photos to preserve evidence. Larry was “livid” when he found out what the consular chief did, the official claimed.

Larry was indicted last January and convicted in August. His sentencing hearing was supposed to take place last week but has been postponed, the AP reported.

