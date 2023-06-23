Oprah Is a Fan of These Leggings Thanks to Gayle King — and the Size-Inclusive Brand Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Find new arrivals, best-sellers, and other celebrity-worn styles at the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Madison Woiten

We all have a best friend whose opinion we fully and completely trust and for Oprah Winfrey, that’s Gayle King. King turned Oprah onto Girlfriend Collective, a size-inclusive athleisure brand, and the brand is having a massive sale in honor of its sixth anniversary.

Right now, you can score 25 percent off sitewide — and up to 50 percent off select styles — during Girlfriend Collective’s Anniversary Sale. Summer-ready new arrivals, popular best-sellers, and celebrity-worn styles like the Compressive Pocket Leggings that made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022, are all included in the sale. 

If you want to get a head start on your Fourth of July shopping, consider adding these discounted Girlfriend Collective styles, including leggings, T-shirts, tank tops, jumpsuits, and more before the sale ends on July 4. (And you’ll want to hurry, as popular pieces are already going fast!) Shop our must-haves from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale below.

Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale

When it comes to comfy finds, Oprah knows how to pick ’em. Her “favorite” Compression Leggings are going for just $60 during Girlfriend Collective’s Anniversary Sale. The leggings are made from a combination of recycled water bottles and spandex, all blended into a comfortable fabric that offers breathability and four-way stretch. The moisture-wicking leggings work to absorb sweat, allowing you to stay cool and dry, which makes them a top choice for summer wear. They’re also designed with an extra high-rise waist to help enhance your figure. The leggings are available in eight colors, including yellow, purple, and green.

Girlfriend Collective Moss Compressive Pocket Legging

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Moss Compressive Pocket Legging, $61.60 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Ariana Grande is another celebrity fan of Girlfriend Collective, and the Earth Cami Unitard she wore in the fall is 25 percent off right now. Each unitard is made from 36 recycled water bottles combined with spandex for a stretchy, comfortable fit. While the jumpsuit offers full coverage of the legs, it’s lightweight enough to wear all year round. Snag the machine-washable unitard in sizes XXS through 6XL and in five colors: black, brown, moss, plum, and midnight blue.

Girlfriend Collective Earth Cami Unitard

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Earth Cami Unitard, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

If you want something with a little more breathability for summer, consider the Bike Unitard.  The effortless one-piece, a style Kendall Jenner has worn, has a pull-on design that makes getting ready easy, and it’s made with Girlfriend Collective’s soft-yet-sturdy signature compressive fabric, which comes from 79 percent recycled plastic water bottles and 21 percent spandex. It comes in sizes XXS through 6XL and in the same five colors as the Earth Cami Unitard, along with two additional limited-time hues: golden yellow and green. One shopper called the piece “comfortable, cute, and flattering.”

Girlfriend Collective Moss Bike Unitard

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Moss Bike Unitard, $58.50 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

You don’t have to wait until July Fourth to save big — read on for more of our favorite summer-ready fashion finds from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale before the savings end in a few days.

Girlfriend Collective Black Dylan Tank Bra

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Black Dylan Tank Bra, $34.50 (orig. $46); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive Flare Legging

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Midnight Compressive Flare Legging, $58.50 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Citrine Sport Skort

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Citrene Sport Skort, $46.50 (orig. $62); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Charcoal Heather Recycled Cotton Muscle Tee

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Charcoal Heather Recycled Cotton Muscle Tee, $31.50 (orig. $42); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Stone Heather Recycled Cotton Classic Tee

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Stone Heather Recycled Cotton Classic Tee, $31.50 (orig. $42); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Ivory Lola V-Neck Dress

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Ivory Lola V-Neck Dress, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective Birch 50/50 Cropped-Zip Hoodie

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Birch 50/50 Cropped-Zip Hoodie, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Tatcha sale Tout
Selena Gomez's Tatcha Serum Is Part of This Rare Sitewide Sale — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Related Articles
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
One-Off Deal: Dearfoam Slippers tout
This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off
weekly deal roundup: Pants Tout
All of These Comfy Pants Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now
Best Early July 4 Target Deals Tout
Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8
Jennifer Lawrence Shirt Dress Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore