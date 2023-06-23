Oprah Is a Fan of These Leggings Thanks to Gayle King — and the Size-Inclusive Brand Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

We all have a best friend whose opinion we fully and completely trust and for Oprah Winfrey, that’s Gayle King. King turned Oprah onto Girlfriend Collective, a size-inclusive athleisure brand, and the brand is having a massive sale in honor of its sixth anniversary.

Right now, you can score 25 percent off sitewide — and up to 50 percent off select styles — during Girlfriend Collective’s Anniversary Sale. Summer-ready new arrivals, popular best-sellers, and celebrity-worn styles like the Compressive Pocket Leggings that made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022, are all included in the sale.

If you want to get a head start on your Fourth of July shopping, consider adding these discounted Girlfriend Collective styles, including leggings, T-shirts, tank tops, jumpsuits, and more before the sale ends on July 4. (And you’ll want to hurry, as popular pieces are already going fast!) Shop our must-haves from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale below.

Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale

When it comes to comfy finds, Oprah knows how to pick ’em. Her “favorite” Compression Leggings are going for just $60 during Girlfriend Collective’s Anniversary Sale. The leggings are made from a combination of recycled water bottles and spandex, all blended into a comfortable fabric that offers breathability and four-way stretch. The moisture-wicking leggings work to absorb sweat, allowing you to stay cool and dry, which makes them a top choice for summer wear. They’re also designed with an extra high-rise waist to help enhance your figure. The leggings are available in eight colors, including yellow, purple, and green.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Moss Compressive Pocket Legging, $61.60 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Ariana Grande is another celebrity fan of Girlfriend Collective, and the Earth Cami Unitard she wore in the fall is 25 percent off right now. Each unitard is made from 36 recycled water bottles combined with spandex for a stretchy, comfortable fit. While the jumpsuit offers full coverage of the legs, it’s lightweight enough to wear all year round. Snag the machine-washable unitard in sizes XXS through 6XL and in five colors: black, brown, moss, plum, and midnight blue.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Earth Cami Unitard, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

If you want something with a little more breathability for summer, consider the Bike Unitard. The effortless one-piece, a style Kendall Jenner has worn, has a pull-on design that makes getting ready easy, and it’s made with Girlfriend Collective’s soft-yet-sturdy signature compressive fabric, which comes from 79 percent recycled plastic water bottles and 21 percent spandex. It comes in sizes XXS through 6XL and in the same five colors as the Earth Cami Unitard, along with two additional limited-time hues: golden yellow and green. One shopper called the piece “comfortable, cute, and flattering.”

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Moss Bike Unitard, $58.50 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

You don’t have to wait until July Fourth to save big — read on for more of our favorite summer-ready fashion finds from the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale before the savings end in a few days.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Black Dylan Tank Bra, $34.50 (orig. $46); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Midnight Compressive Flare Legging, $58.50 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Citrene Sport Skort, $46.50 (orig. $62); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Charcoal Heather Recycled Cotton Muscle Tee, $31.50 (orig. $42); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Stone Heather Recycled Cotton Classic Tee, $31.50 (orig. $42); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Ivory Lola V-Neck Dress, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Birch 50/50 Cropped-Zip Hoodie, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.