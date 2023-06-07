'Resourceful' Girl, 10, Survives Night Alone in Wash. Wilderness After Being ‘Suddenly Separated’ from Family

"She hiked downstream through the dense forest and spent the cold night between some trees," officials said of 10-year-old Shunghla Mashwani

By Laura Barcella
Published on June 7, 2023 02:49 PM
Girl, 10, Found Alive After Getting Ã¢ÂÂSuddenly SeparatedÃ¢ÂÂ from Family in Wash. Mountains -- and Spending Night Alone
Photo:

Kittitas County Sheriff/Facebook

A 10-year-old girl survived a night alone in a remote area of Washington after getting separated from her family.

Shunghla Mashwani, was found alive on Monday about 1.5 miles from where she was last seen the previous day in the Cle Elum River Valley.

The Kittitas Sheriff's Department posted about the dramatic rescue on Facebook, writing that Shunghla's extended family were together at the Cathedral Pass Trailhead on Fish Lake Road when the little girl got separated from the group.

"The Mashwani family came to the U.S. from Afghanistan only two year(s) ago and told searchers they like to spend time in the high backcountry because it reminds them of home," police wrote.

Authorities said that by the time the family "walked back across the river to the trailhead parking area to eat lunch, they noticed Shunghla was missing."

The group then collectively headed out to look for the girl, but they had no cell service and could not immediately call for help amid the “dense trees and undergrowth cut through by the fast-running Cle Elum River,” per the statement.

Fortunately, a passerby noticed the chaotic scene and offered to call 911 using their cabin’s Starlink phone.

The sheriff's office immediately sent out teams to search the "steep, rugged, and remote" area for the child in a coordinated effort with Kittitas County Search & Rescue volunteers. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, a massive response was organized using rescue crews from the immediate area and beyond. K9’s, human searchers and drones canvassed the region, authorities said in the statement.

Around 3 p.m. local time that day, two volunteers miraculously found the girl alive with only “minor scrapes.” She had moved southward along the river and was about 1.5 miles from where she was last seen, the statement said. The girl was soon reunited with her father.

Shunghla later told rescuers that she "found herself suddenly separated and alone when the family" went back and "couldn't find the bridge" to cross over the river on her own, police said.

"She hiked downstream through the dense forest and spent the cold night between some trees. She said she knew it was the right thing to follow the river," police said of the "extraordinarily resourceful and resilient 10-year-old."

Related Articles
Dawes Eddy
Body of Wash. Man Found After He Went Missing Climbing Mount Rainier for 50th Time to Celebrate Birthday
Anders Wiklof admires a saxophone
One of Finland’s Richest Men Slapped with $130,000 Fine for Driving 20 mph Over Speed Limit
Amari Quarles - Teen Drowns Trying to Save Brother from River: He Died a Hero Mom Says
Teen Drowns Trying to Save Younger Brother from Calif. River: ‘My Son Died a Hero,’ Dad Says
Large crowds gather at Glendale Unified School District meeting where parents and activists clash
Physical Brawl Erupts Over LGTBQ Rights Outside Calif. School as Board Meeting Votes on Pride
Body Found in Okla. Storm Drain Belongs to 67-Year-Old Man Who Disappeared in December
Human Remains Found in Okla. Storm Drain Identified as Man, 67, Missing Since December: Police
Ariana Sutton Go Fund Me
'Devoted' Mom and Wife of Mass. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Days After Giving Birth to Twins
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
A view from the area after flooding in the Portail Leogane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 4, 2023.
At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Reveals He Took Out Mortgage to Fund 'Horizon' Movie Series: 'I Did It Without a Thought'
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier