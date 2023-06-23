Ohio Toddler Dies After Mom Allegedly Leaves Child Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation

Kristel Candelario, 31, allegedly left her 16-month-old daughter home alone for 10 days, authorities said

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 01:47PM EDT
Kristel Candelario
Kristel Candelario. Photo:

Cuyahoga County Police

An Ohio mother faces charges in connection with the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who died after she was allegedly left home alone for 10 days while the mom went on vacation, authorities said.

Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, was arrested on June 18 and charged with murder, online court records state.

On June 16, Candelario found her daughter, Jailyn, unresponsive at their home on West 97th Street, Cleveland police said in an affidavit cited by WKYC, WEWS-TV, and NBC News.

She allegedly told investigators she had left the 16-month-old “at home, all alone and unattended,” while she traveled to Michigan and Puerto Rico, the affidavit states. When she returned, she allegedly found her daughter to be “extremely dehydrated,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities alleged that Jailyn's playpen was filled with "soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces,” according to the affidavit.

Emergency responders pronounced the girl dead at the scene and said that “no signs of trauma were observed,” according to a press release from the Cleveland Police Department.

An investigation by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that “the child had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died,” the press release alleges.

Following the news of the death, neighbors who spoke with WKYC said they had previously taken care of the girl and wished Candelario had asked them to watch her instead of allegedly leaving her home alone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Jailyn really didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was amazing and really adorable and I miss her a lot,” a 13-year-old neighbor told the outlet.

According to WEWS-TV, Candelario had worked at Citizens Academy Glenville, an elementary school in Cleveland, since November 2022. In light of her arrest, the school released a statement to the outlet announcing that Candelario had been terminated from her position as a building substitute.

Candelario is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond, online court records show. It wasn’t immediately clear if Candelario had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Related Articles
Elena Semander Credit: Courtesy Semander Family
Texas Courts Were Going to Let a Serial Killer Walk Free — But Not if a Victim’s Mother Could Help It (Exclusive)
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Will OceanGate Face Criminal Charges After 'Titan' Sub's 'Catastrophic' Implosion? Legal Expert Weighs In
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Family of Couple Killed at Wash. Music Festival Speak Out: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Die Like That' (Exclusive)
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger's Cheek Swab Allegedly Matched DNA Found at University of Idaho Murder Scene: Prosecutors
Aaron Pursley, sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee
Cousin of Sole Survivor of Tenn. Murder-Suicide That Claimed 6 Lives Says Life Will ‘Never Be The Same’
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Tenn. Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car in St. Louis Is Suing the City, Suspect and Others
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer
Laura Ilg
2-Year-Old Ohio Boy Finds Loaded Gun, Fatally Shoots Pregnant Mother
Lisa Nacrelli mugshot
Ohio Woman Allegedly Posed as CPS Worker, Tried to 'Lure' 4-Year-Old Boy from Home
Josilyn Ruiz; Brandy Escamilla
Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Doerman boys
3 Brothers Whose Dad Allegedly Killed Them Execution-Style Were 'Joy to Be Around,' Says Baseball Coach
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023
Inside the Charges Against Andrew Tate, Ex-Kickboxer and Influencer Accused of Rape in Romania
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: British Nurse Accused of 'Playing God' at Hospital
Harmony Montgomery
Affidavit Details Last Moments of 5-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery's Life: 'I Think I Really Hurt Her'
James Ray III, Angela Bledsoe
N.J. Lawyer Convicted of Killing Mother of His Child Dies While Awaiting Sentencing