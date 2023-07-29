Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'

The Meta CEO and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are parents to daughters Aurelia, 4 months, August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7

By
Published on July 29, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg shares photos of himself, his daughters at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Photo:

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Best believe he's still bejeweled!

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, took their daughters out for a night to remember when they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California, on Friday night.

The Meta CEO — who shares Aurelia, 4 months, August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7, with Chan — documented the experience with his family at Levi's Stadium by posting a sweet collection of photos on Instagram after the concert.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg captioned the post, which featured three photos from the Eras Tour.

The first image showed Zuckerberg smiling alongside Chan, 38, as they were dressed up for the occasion — both wearing jewels on opposite sides of their faces.

The next showed Chan squatting down next to two of their daughters, who looked off the balcony at the crowd with two other girls beside them. The last was a similar shot that showed Zuckerberg's arm complete with plenty of friendship bracelets — appropriate for any Swift concert.

On his Instagram Story, Zuckerberg also posted an image of himself with concert lights and jewels all over himself while staring down at his phone.

"Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert," he captioned the pic.

Friday night marked just one of Swift's performances at Levi's Stadium, ahead of her return to the venue Saturday with openers Haim and Gracie Abrams. Next up, Swift has six stops in Los Angeles as she performs at SoFi Stadium from Aug. 3-9.

Priscilla Chan talks to her daughters at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Back in March, Zuckerberg's family welcomed their youngest child. He made the announcement on Instagram at the time with photos featuring the couple next to their newborn.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," Zuckerberg captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chan and Zuckerberg met in 2003 at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity, moved in together in September 2010, and tied the knot in May 2012.

They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary just last year. "10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote at the time. "Here's to more adventures."

