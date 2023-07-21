Girl, 17, Who Wanted to Become Veterinarian Is Fatally Struck by Car — and Police Say It Was Intentional

A 17-year-old girl in Minnesota is dead after she was allegedly intentionally struck by a car and run over after a fight this weekend.

The car was allegedly driven by 20-year-old Dylan Simmons, who was charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide on Monday. 

Police allege Simmons arrived at a Forest Lake park when he came upon “two groups of individuals” fighting with weapons including a “baseball bat, a crowbar and a folding knife,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Star-Tribune and local news station KARE11

Authorities then allege that Simmons "intentionally drove in the direction of several people from the opposing side of the conflict" and struck the rear end of another car, in which 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath was sitting. When she got out of the car, police allege Simmons hit her again with the vehicle and then backed up his car and then drove toward a crowd before driving away.

Police arrived on the scene to find Vath on the ground receiving CPR from a bystander as several people surrounded her. Medical responders were unable to resuscitate her and she was declared dead on the scene.

Simmons later returned to the scene and allegedly admitted to police that he had knowingly run her over, according to police, the Star-Tribune reported. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I'll never see her again. Never hold her. Never be able to tell her I love her," Vath's mother Sarath Vath told the outlet.

The girl’s father, Darius Bailey, who arrived on the scene after the incident, added, "I never wish any parent [to] have to see their child lay on the ground like that. It's going to be very hard to live with those memories in my head."

A GoFundMe for Vath described her as a “vibrant” person who dreamed of becoming a veterinarian after graduating from high school in the spring of 2024.

"All those dreams have been shattered,” Vath’s family wrote on the GoFundMe. "We will never see our daughter, niece, sister and cousin fulfill her future." 

Simmons’ bail is set at $750,000. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

