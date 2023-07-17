Girl, 12, Charged with Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument

The 11-year-old girl is "lucky to be alive," her grandmother says

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument
Deaira Summers. Photo:

GoFundMe

An 11-year-old Detroit girl is “lucky to be alive” after a 12-year-old girl allegedly threw acid on her following an altercation at a local park, according to the girl’s family.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has now charged the 12-year-old girl with felony assault and intent to do great bodily harm after the incident, which took place on July 9.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others," Worthy said in a statement to PEOPLE. "There is no excuse for this."

In a GoFundMe created by Debra Golston, she said her granddaughter Deaira Summers was at a local school park with her younger siblings and cousins “when an altercation between an older, unknown teenager and one of Deaira’s cousins occurred.”

But “the unknown teenager’s mother brought acid to the park for her child to retaliate,” Golston claimed in the fundraiser for Deaira's medical expenses.

Deaira and her siblings left the park in a hurry, but realizing she forgot her purse, the 11-year-old girl ran back to pick it up. 

“She returned for her purse and was then doused with acid by the older teenager,” the grandmother alleged in the GoFundMe. 

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Deaira told local WDIV. "I was screaming and I was crying."

Golston said her granddaughter suffered “second and third degree burns” and spent four days in the burn unit at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

“She is lucky to be alive but will need ongoing care to fully heal from all the wounds she incurred,” the grandmother wrote.

Dominique Summers, Deaira’s mother, told local WXYZ her daughter suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms.

“How does a child even think to bring acid to a park?” the mother asked.

A Detroit fire truck passes by the Children's Hospital of Michigan during a parade to support healthcare workers work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

Dominique told WXYZ she believes an adult had given the acid to the child and she wants to see them “arrested for what they did to my daughter.”

“You don’t know what you did," the mother said. "I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Deaira’s mother told WDIV the incident was “traumatizing” for her daughter, adding that “she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life.”

The 12-year-old suspect faces a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. The child was ordered to not have any contact with Deaira or her family.

A spokesperson with the county prosecutor's office says police are investigating whether an adult will also be charged.

Related Articles
sticky note bandit bank robber houston
'Sticky Note Bandit' Wanted by the FBI for 3 Bank Robberies in Texas
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate After Over a Week on the Run
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate Who Was on the Run for Over a Week in Pennsylvania
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer suspect
Police Say Accused Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Kept Track of His Victims' Families
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Neighbor Says Alleged Long Island Serial Killer Was a 'Quiet' Woodworker, Kept to Himself (Exclusive)
Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial
Inside Larry Nassar's Life in Prison After Disgraced Gymnastics Coach Is Stabbed
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Wife, 2 Children of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Were Out of State When Women Were Killed
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Emmy Nominations for Netflix' Dahmer Series Amount to 'Further Trauma' for Victims' Families: Attorney
China Executes Kindergarten Teacher
Kindergarten Teacher in China Who Poisoned 25 of Her Students, Killing 1, Is Executed
Groom Behind 'Dress That broke the Internet' Charged With Trying to Kill His Wife
Groom Who Helped Make 'The Dress' Go Viral in 2015 Accused of Trying to Murder His Wife
Billy Baldwin Tweets He Was High School Classmates with Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Billy Baldwin Says He Was High School Classmates with Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
I Got A Monster
'I Got a Monster' Documentary: Policing the Police in Baltimore
Carlethia âCarleeâ Nichole Russell? Police say she disappeared after calling 911 and reporting a child missing along the highway.
Ala. Woman Called 911 to Report Seeing Child Along Highway. Then She Disappeared
Maureen Brainard-Barnes; Melissa Barthelemy; Megan Waterman; Amber Lynn Costello
What to Know About 'Long Island Serial Killer' Case After Suspect Is Arrested