Girl, 12, Charged with Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument

An 11-year-old Detroit girl is “lucky to be alive” after a 12-year-old girl allegedly threw acid on her following an altercation at a local park, according to the girl’s family.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has now charged the 12-year-old girl with felony assault and intent to do great bodily harm after the incident, which took place on July 9.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others," Worthy said in a statement to PEOPLE. "There is no excuse for this."

In a GoFundMe created by Debra Golston, she said her granddaughter Deaira Summers was at a local school park with her younger siblings and cousins “when an altercation between an older, unknown teenager and one of Deaira’s cousins occurred.”

But “the unknown teenager’s mother brought acid to the park for her child to retaliate,” Golston claimed in the fundraiser for Deaira's medical expenses.

Deaira and her siblings left the park in a hurry, but realizing she forgot her purse, the 11-year-old girl ran back to pick it up.

“She returned for her purse and was then doused with acid by the older teenager,” the grandmother alleged in the GoFundMe.

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Deaira told local WDIV. "I was screaming and I was crying."

Golston said her granddaughter suffered “second and third degree burns” and spent four days in the burn unit at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

“She is lucky to be alive but will need ongoing care to fully heal from all the wounds she incurred,” the grandmother wrote.

Dominique Summers, Deaira’s mother, told local WXYZ her daughter suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms.

“How does a child even think to bring acid to a park?” the mother asked.

Dominique told WXYZ she believes an adult had given the acid to the child and she wants to see them “arrested for what they did to my daughter.”



“You don’t know what you did," the mother said. "I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander."

Deaira’s mother told WDIV the incident was “traumatizing” for her daughter, adding that “she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life.”

The 12-year-old suspect faces a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. The child was ordered to not have any contact with Deaira or her family.

A spokesperson with the county prosecutor's office says police are investigating whether an adult will also be charged.