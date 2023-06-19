'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby: ‘Welcome My Little Love’

Brianne Howey and husband Matt Ziering are first-time parents, the actress revealed on Instagram Sunday

Updated on June 19, 2023 12:46PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/briannehowey

Brianne Howey is officially a mom!

The Ginny & Georgia actress, 33, welcomed her first baby with husband Matt Ziering, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she captioned the photo, where she lay in her hospital bed with the newborn on her chest and a smile on her face.

"Welcome my little love 💛," she added.

The couple, who wed in July 2021 after having rescheduled their nuptials due to the COVID-19 outbreak, announced their exciting baby news in March, with Howey showing off her bump in a brown maxi dress.

"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us!" wrote Howey in the post's caption. "Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

In January, Howey shared that her role as a mom on the hit Netflix series is based on her late mother, who died over 10 years ago.

Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering
Brianne Howey Instagram

"My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle," Howey shared. "I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn't start that way."

"So any way that we could save a little money, whether it was lying about or ages or hoarding food and bringing it into the movie theater, these were the things that were very normalized for us," she continued. "So a lot of the scenes that I think would've felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalized."

