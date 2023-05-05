Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Accepted Thousands in Payments from Judicial Activist: Report

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, accepted thousands of dollars in secret payments from a right-wing judicial activist, according to a new report

By
Published on May 5, 2023 12:19 PM
ginni thomas
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, accepted thousands of dollars in secret payments from a right-wing judicial activist — who specifically emphasized that her name be kept off the documents reporting the payments — according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports that Ginni, 65, was on the receiving end of payments from activist Leonard Leo, who in 2012 allegedly directed GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to “give” Ginni “another 25k," emphasizing "No mention of Ginni” on the documents reviewed by the Post.

According to the outlet, Conway's firm, the Polling Company, paid Ginni's firm, the Judicial Education Project, $80,000 between June 2011 and June 2012 — with another $20,000 expected before the end of 2012.

Leo — the former vice president of The Federalist Society who has led campaigns to support the nominations of conservative justices including Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh — told the Post in a statement that the work Ginni did for him "involved gauging public attitudes and sentiment."

Conway and the Thomases did not respond to the Post's requests for comment.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reportedly Accepted Luxury Gifts from Billionaire Republican Mega-Donor

The Post report comes in the wake of reporting by ProPublica, which last month detailed Clarence Thomas' friendly relationship with GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow, which came with luxury trips in addition to real estate deals and tuition for a child he raised.

Among those vacations, ProPublica reported, were annual week-long retreats to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks, vacations at Crow's ranch in East Texas, and a nine-day trip that Thomas and his wife took to Indonesia in 2019 — complete with island-hopping aboard super-yachts and private jets.

The outlet also reported on the real estate transactions, which reportedly total $133,363 and included a single-story home and two vacant lots purchased by Crow and previously co-owned by Thomas, his mother and the family of Thomas' late brother. The home was being lived in by Thomas' elderly mother and, according to the outlet, underwent costly renovations after it was purchased by Crow.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice's Wife Apologizes After Endorsing Trump Rally Where He Encouraged March on Capitol

Ginni Thomas has made headlines in recent months, after the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots obtained 29 texts between she and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In the messages, which were reported by the Post and CBS News, Ginni beseeched Meadows to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite Biden's win.

Three days after the election, for instance, Ginni wrote to Meadows: "Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

Of her text messages with Meadows, Ginni later told the committee she came to regret "the tone and content," saying, "it was an emotional time, and I was texting with a friend who I had known a long time. So I really find my language imprudent and my choices of sending the context of these emails unfortunate."

Emails obtained by the committee also showed that Ginni was in contact with conservative attorney John Eastman, a central figure in the investigation who had written a detailed plan to attempt to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

The Washington Post also reported how, in the wake of the election, Ginni "sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators" — more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature. In her message, she told lawmakers to "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and "ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen."

Related Articles
Meet the Press Reports: Anti-Drag Movement
Sneak Peek: 'Meet the Press Reports' Returns with Deep-Dive on Nation's Growing Anti-Drag Movement (Exclusive)
Witness Natasha Stoynoff leaves federal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The trial of a civil lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, who claims former US President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, continued today in Manhattan.
Trump Accuser Natasha Stoynoff Hopes the World 'Listens to and Believes' Female Assault Survivors (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Embarrassing Thing Mom Laura Bush Said to Her on the Night Before Her Wedding
Natasha Stoynoff, Donald Trump
Former PEOPLE Writer and Donald Trump Accuser Testifies in E. Jean Carroll's Rape and Defamation Case
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Texts Reportedly Alarmed Fox News Executives: 'It's Not How White Men Fight'
CORRECTS TO DISCIPLINE, NOT CENSURE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr looks on as Majority Leader Sue Vinton makes a motion discipline Rep. Zephyr during a session in the House of Representatives at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
Judge Rejects Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr's Effort to Return to State House
U.S. Representative Colin Allred
Texas Rep. Colin Allred, a Former NFL Player, Will Challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Poses with T-Shirt Calling AR-15 'Cordless Hole Puncher' on Same Day as Tx. Mass Shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sparks Outrage After Referring to Mass Shooting Victims as 'Illegal Immigrants'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Everything Joe Biden — and Celebs — Said About His Age at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Jokes About Donald Trump's Scandals During the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr. Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito WHCD
Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Twins' Costar Danny DeVito Reunite To Open 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner