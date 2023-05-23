'The Voice' Crowns a New Champion! Gina Miles Wins Season 23

Congratulations are in order for Gina Miles!

Miles was crowned the winner of season 23 of The Voice on Tuesday night, making coach Niall Horan a first-time winner!

After host Carson Daly announced the winner, Horan ran up to the stage and gave Miles a big hug and she stood in shock.

Horan, 29, joined the show this season and is set to return for season 24.

Earlier in the night, Miles performed Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" with Horan.

The 18-year-old singer beat out Team Blake's Grace West and NOIVAS, Team Chance's Sorelle and Team Kelly's D. Smooth.

The singer grew up in Paxton, Illinois, and later moved to Sacramento, California, to pursue a career in music.

Miles — who released her first EP, Who Are You, in 2022 — quickly caught the judges' attention during her battle round performance of Bon Iver's "Skinny Love."

Tyler Golden/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty, Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty, Trae Patton/NBC via Getty, Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

On Monday night, ahead of the finale, Miles told PEOPLE she wanted to make the best of her experience during the last show.

“I’m going to live it up no matter what happens because to me it’s not about winning it’s just about the experience as it’s come along,” she said at the time. “For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did.”

She added. “I want to be living my best life.”

To celebrate Blake Shelton's final season, several familiar faces returned to the show, including Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Adam Levine, who all previously coached alongside Shelton on The Voice.

More special appearances by past coaches included Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton, who was previously a mentor.

The Voice's season 23 finale aired live on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.



