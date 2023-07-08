Gina Kirschenheiter hopes Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky can work it out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 39, shared her thoughts on Richards and Umansky’s separation on Friday’s episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“I feel really sad for them,” Kirschenheiter said. “I watched [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] since the beginning, and I think that they seem like they really love each other, such a great couple. And they've been together for a thousand years. It's really hard.”

The reality star then mentioned the Bravo couple’s joint statement, in which they acknowledged that they had faced the “most challenging" year of their 27-year marriage.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

“That happens, right, and that sucks and I just feel so bad for them,” she shared. “I hope they figure it out, you know, and I hope they come back together. And if they don't, then that was the right decision for their family and that's okay, too. You just have to decide what’s best for you as a couple and as a family.”

After reflecting on her own realizations about life and love, Kirschenheiter said of the couple, “I'm sure they will figure it out.”

When asked if she hopes Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, will stay together, Kirschenheiter responded, “I do.”

“I think that it's probably really healthy for them to be like, ‘Let's look at this. It's not working. Perhaps we need to take space and reevaluate where we both are personally in our lives, see what that space creates,'” she explained.

“Sometimes speed creates more space and it's either going to be like a new space for them to come back together or a space for them to be apart,” Kirschenheiter continued. “But I'm rooting for them because they're so stinking cute together. Honestly, they really are.”

“I believe in that couple,” she later added.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kirschenheiter also shared her own advice for the RHOBH star since she separated from her husband of eight years, Matt Kirschenheiter, in April 2018.

“If you are taking space from each other, don't just become consumed with what the other person is doing,” Kirschenheiter said. “You can't be afraid of losing them. You have to really just embrace that separation and figure out what you want and who you are and if it’s right for you.”

“I feel really bad. It sucks and they have kids, and they've been together for so long and they’re both so hot,” the RHOC star noted in her final remark.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Monday that Richards and Umanksy had separated.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Hours later, Richards and Umansky each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The statement concluded, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

The following day, Richards and Umansky celebrated Independence Day together as a family.

The 53-year-old real estate broker shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday that featured the pair celebrating the Fourth of July with their family following the news of their separation.

“Happy Independence Day,” Umanksy captioned a carousel of moments that included a family group photo and a snapshot of the duo posing with their dog. “Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.