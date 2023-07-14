'Gilmore Girls' Stars Got 'Almost None' of Netflix Revenue, Says Sean Gunn: 'This Is All Going to Come Crashing Down'

Gilmore Girls star Sean Gunn is opening up about the alleged lack of profits he and his costars have received from their show streaming on Netflix.

The 49-year-old actor, who played Kirk on the hit series, has joined the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday about his frustration with the minimal residuals actors earn from streaming, saying he “particularly wanted” to come out and protest against Netflix specifically.

Though Gilmore Girls originally aired on The WB (later The CW) from 2000 to 2007, it eventually became available to stream on Netflix. In 2016, a revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, was released as a Netflix original.

“I was on a television show called Gilmore Girls for a long time that has brought in massive profits for Netflix,” he told THR. “It has been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that."



The actor claimed the co-CEOs of Netflix, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, “give each other bonuses in the 10s of millions dollars” and called on them to “share the wealth” with those who create the series' content.



“I don't understand why they can't lessen those bonuses to share the wealth more with the people who have created the content that has gotten them rich,” Gunn argued. “It really is a travesty. And if the answer is, 'Well, this is just how business is done, this is just how corporate business works,' that sucks. That makes you a bad person.”

“You really need to rethink how you do business and share the wealth with people,” he continued. “Otherwise this is all going to come crashing down.”

Gilmore Girls followed Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham)'s life as a single mother to her teenage daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and concluded in 2007 after seven seasons. Gunn played loveable and kooky Kirk, whose antics were well-known throughout the town of Stars Hollow, while the show also starred Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Matt Czuchry, Yanic Truesdale, Edward Herrmann and Kelly Bishop.

Netflix brought back the series for a four-episode limited run, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which saw the cast reprise their roles, including Gunn.

In addition to the beloved series, Gunn also expressed concerns about the use of A.I. technology, explaining to THR that “being compensated for one’s likeness” is “incredibly important.” He said he feels that the entire business model behind the entertainment industry is “broken” and needs to be fundamentally “restructured” from the top.

“It’s a whole mess. We need a new deal and a fair deal,” he added. “It really is a moral and an ethical issue as much as it’s a financial issue.”

SAG-AFTRA officially authorized a strike on Thursday, July 13 after failing to reach a deal in negotiations for their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 members, are seeking higher compensation for their work under the streaming model and protections against A.I. use.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland released a statement on their website, saying, “Though we’ve engaged in negotiations in good faith and remained eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer concerns, the AMPTP’s responses to our proposals have not been adequate.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has also been on strike since May 2. This marks the first time since 1960 that both unions have been on strike at the same time.

