YNG Cheese, Son of Podcast Host and Rapper Gillie Da Kid, Killed in Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia police confirmed that 25-year-old Devin Spady was killed in a triple shooting on Thursday

By
Published on July 21, 2023 01:10PM EDT
Gillie Da Kid's Son Yng Cheese Shot Dead in Philadelphia
YNG cHeese, Gillie Da Kid. Photo:

Instagram

YNG Cheese — the son of Barstool Sports' "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" host and rapper Gillie Da Kid — died in a Thursday night shooting in Philadelphia.

Devin Spady, 25, was killed Thursday during a "triple shooting" in the 5800 Mascher St. area, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit," the statement continued.

Gillie's co-host Wallo confirmed the news of YNG Cheese's death on Instagram, sharing a handful of photos of the late musician, including one of him holding his 2-year-old son.

"Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well," Wallo wrote, alongside several broken-heart emojis.

Several notable entertainers and friends of Gillie reacted to the news as well, with 21 Savage, Sway Calloway, Big Boi and 03 Greedo all paying tribute.

"Praying for u @gilliedaking words can’t explain how u feel so we just gon pray big dawg. We care about u," Greedo commented.

According to authorities in Philadelphia, the shooting took place around 8:24 p.m., as Spady was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. after being shot in the back.

The two other victims, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, police tell PEOPLE. Police have not made arrests in the case and a motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

NBC 10 reports that sources noted YNG Cheese was Spady's stage name. The outlet also reports that 10 spent shell casings were located at the scene and that one victim ran to a nearby home, citing police. An SUV that was running at the corner of Mascher and Nedro Avenue is now part of the investigation, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC 10.

Last month, YNG Cheese celebrated Father's Day by sharing a photo of his son to Instagram. "The one who changed it all for me.. the best son ever daddy love you so much," he wrote. "Daddy a go against the world 4 You 💕❤️"

Before that, he celebrated his second birthday with pictures of balloons, gifts and a family get-together.

"You made me to a man s--- it made me better… don’t need nobody if I got you .. just me and baby chedda💕❤️"

