Family of Gilgo Beach Suspect Staying in Hotel as They Endure 'Devastating Time in Their Lives'

The wife and adult children of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann are currently staying in a hotel, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison tells PEOPLE.

Speaking about the family's reaction to the 59-year-old architect's July 13 arrest, Harrison says, "They were in shock, disbelief."

"We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," he adds. "But they're cooperating. They're currently, I'm being told, in a hotel. And I just was told that the wife's filed for divorce. And she retained a lawyer and we'll see what happens next."

Authorities said cell tower data and a witness’s description of Heuermann’s Chevrolet Avalanche allowed them to zero in on him as the suspect in the killings of at least three women more than a decade ago. But the most notable piece of evidence was DNA from five hairs found on three of the victims, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach on Long Island in December 2010.

Rex Heuermann.

According to a bail application obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors say one hair was found on Maureen Brainard-Barnes, two were found on Megan Waterman and another piece of hair was found on Amber Costello. But at the time the three women’s remains were discovered, the hairs “were not suitable” for nuclear, or traditional, DNA testing, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told PEOPLE.

However, investigators still collected the evidence, and once technology progressed, mitochondrial DNA testing became more suitable, the D.A. said. A mitochondrial DNA test can trace a person’s maternal ancestry, but it needs a sample to be compared to. So, investigators surveilled Heuermann and obtained DNA samples from him and his wife, Asa Ellerup, off of objects they discarded.

Tierney claims they found three hairs on Megan Waterman, one of which DNA profile matched Heuermann and the other matching Ellerup. The D.A. also said the hair found on Amber Costello “matched the wife,” as well.

He added that Ellerup's hairs were likely the result of "transfer," and that authorities do not believe she was involved in the killings.

“So that could mean one of two things. There's transfer, meaning if I come in contact with my wife in the morning and one of her hairs gets on my clothes and then I come in contact with someone else, that hair could fall on them. That's called transfer,” Tierney told PEOPLE. “Or if someone comes to my house or comes into my car that I share with my wife and they sit down and it goes directly onto them.”

Heuermann has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Costello, 27, and Megan Waterman, 22.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Suffolk County Police Department; Barthelemy family; Suffolk County Police Department (2)

The father-of-two from Massapequa Park, is also considered a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. All four women had worked as online escorts and had been missing between 2007 and 2010. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators have since uncovered the remains of at least 10 people along Gilgo Beach, though they have said not all of them are believed to be connected to the same killer.

Following Heuermann’s arrest, authorities revealed that his wife and kids — who lived with him at his Massapequa Park home — were out of state at the time he allegedly killed at least three women.



Soon after, Ellerup filed for divorce in Suffolk County Supreme Court, her attorney, Bob Macedonio, confirmed to PEOPLE on July 20.

“As you can imagine, our client and her family are going through a devastating time in their lives,” reads an attorney statement obtained by PEOPLE. “The sensitive nature of her husband’s arrest is taking an emotional toll on the immediate and extended family, especially their elderly family members.”

