Daughter of 'Happy Face Killer' Starts GoFundMe to Help Gilgo Beach Suspect's Family 'Start a New Life'

Rex Heuermann's family returned home last week after investigators overturned the house for evidence in the Gilgo Beach case

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 3, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Asa Ellerup Rex Heuermann 07 27 23 Melissa Moore Happy Face Killer 01 18 19
Melissa Moore and Asa Ellerup. Photo:

Mega; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The daughter of the “Happy Face Killer” is reaching out to help the family of the alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, who was arrested last month and accused of murdering three women in New York.

Melissa Moore, the daughter of convicted murderer Keith Jerperson, launched a GoFundMe last Friday, already raising more than $23,000 to help Asa Ellerup and her two adult children restart their lives.

Rex Heuermann’s arrest last month “shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted” his 59-year-old wife and his two adult children, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told CBS last month. “I don't believe they knew about this double life Heuermann was living,” he said.

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Amber Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22. He has pleaded not guilty. Police say DNA evidence connects him to the murders, and that he remains the primary suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes

All four women were sex workers who went missing and whose remains were later discovered on Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

Rex Heuermann court 08 01 23
Rex Heuermann.

James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images

His family returned to home last week after investigators pored over the residence in an exhaustive 12-day search that Ellerup said had left the house a mess, according to a recent interview she gave to The New York Post.

“I had three cats. Litter boxes were a strew, thrown on top of everything. My pictures were thrown all over the place,” she told the outlet. “My couch was completely shredded. I don’t even know if there’s any parts to the couch."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Now Moore is hoping to raise money to help Ellerup and her family “start a new life.”

“Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn't in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment,” Moore wrote. “While people may assume Asa has the funds to start a new life, the assumption is just that."

Asa Ellerup Rex Heuermann Melissa Moore Happy Face Killer 07 27 23
Asa Ellerup.

MEGA

Moore said the funds would be delivered to Ellerup through the law firm representing her in her divorce, a claim she filed last month against Heuermann, who is being held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail.

“The funds are to support Asa and she can direct on what is her highest priority: basic needs for the herself and adult children, to restore the home to whole (as evidence collection damage or destroyed many critical household items), divorce costs, and any other need she may have that is not listed,” Moore said.

Moore has spoken out in the past about the trauma that family members of serial killers carry on with them, telling 20/20 in 2015 that relatives “are secondary crime victims.”

“We carry that shame and we want to remove that," she said. "I feel in a sense I am related to my father, but I didn't cause the pain. But knowing that my father caused some pain causes me pain."

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Attend Court Together as His Assault Trial Is Postponed
A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
FBI Searches for More Victims After Woman Escaped Cell in Alleged Abductor's Home
BeyoncÃ© paid tribute to a male fan O'Shae Sibley who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music.
O’Shae Sibley's Aunt Recalls Conversation with Nephew Before His Death: ‘I Feel Free When I Dance’
Lori Vallow Daybell booking photo
Lori Vallow Daybell's Booking Photo Released After Her Courtroom Rant Claiming Kids Aren't Dead
1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in New York
1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in New York
John Castic
Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Who Disappeared After Brooklyn Concert Found in Creek
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
Daniel Sandifer Dragonfly Nightclub
Mob Beats Security Guard to Death Outside of L.A. Nightclub, Suspects Remain at Large
A photo of Henrietta Lacks, sits in the living room of her grandson, Ron Lacks, 57, n Baltimore, MD on March 22, 2017.
Henrietta Lacks' Family Settles HeLa Cell Lawsuit Against Biotech Company
David and Janice Hunter
Man Who Killed Terminally Ill Wife 'Out of Love' in Assisted Suicide Freed After 19 Months
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
A Los Angeles Sheriff Police officer stand next to a barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Body of Naked Man Found Inside Plastic Barrel Washed Up on Malibu Beach
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Says Her Children 'Cry Themselves to Sleep' Following His Arrest
Crystal Cooper Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Loving Conn. Caregiver Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl Glennis Douglas Smith mugshot. ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti, Charity SaysÂ 
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti While Serving in Community Ministry, Nonprofit Says