Daughter of 'Happy Face Killer' Starts GoFundMe to Help Gilgo Beach Suspect's Family 'Start a New Life'

The daughter of the “Happy Face Killer” is reaching out to help the family of the alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, who was arrested last month and accused of murdering three women in New York.

Melissa Moore, the daughter of convicted murderer Keith Jerperson, launched a GoFundMe last Friday, already raising more than $23,000 to help Asa Ellerup and her two adult children restart their lives.



Rex Heuermann’s arrest last month “shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted” his 59-year-old wife and his two adult children, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told CBS last month. “I don't believe they knew about this double life Heuermann was living,” he said.

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Amber Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22. He has pleaded not guilty. Police say DNA evidence connects him to the murders, and that he remains the primary suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

All four women were sex workers who went missing and whose remains were later discovered on Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

His family returned to home last week after investigators pored over the residence in an exhaustive 12-day search that Ellerup said had left the house a mess, according to a recent interview she gave to The New York Post.

“I had three cats. Litter boxes were a strew, thrown on top of everything. My pictures were thrown all over the place,” she told the outlet. “My couch was completely shredded. I don’t even know if there’s any parts to the couch."

Now Moore is hoping to raise money to help Ellerup and her family “start a new life.”

“Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn't in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment,” Moore wrote. “While people may assume Asa has the funds to start a new life, the assumption is just that."



Moore said the funds would be delivered to Ellerup through the law firm representing her in her divorce, a claim she filed last month against Heuermann, who is being held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail.

“The funds are to support Asa and she can direct on what is her highest priority: basic needs for the herself and adult children, to restore the home to whole (as evidence collection damage or destroyed many critical household items), divorce costs, and any other need she may have that is not listed,” Moore said.



Moore has spoken out in the past about the trauma that family members of serial killers carry on with them, telling 20/20 in 2015 that relatives “are secondary crime victims.”



“We carry that shame and we want to remove that," she said. "I feel in a sense I am related to my father, but I didn't cause the pain. But knowing that my father caused some pain causes me pain."