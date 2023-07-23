Police Reveal How Rex Heuermann Reacted to Being Arrested in Gilgo Beach Murders Case

The 59-year-old architect and father of two was charged with three of the victims' murders last week

By Christine Pelisek
and
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 11:50AM EDT
gilgo beach serial killings
Rex Heuermann.

Rex Heuermann, the man police allege is the Long Island Serial Killer, was "very quiet" when police arrested him last Thursday on allegations he murdered three women more than a decade ago.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison tells PEOPLE Heuermann, 59, "kept to himself" and made "no statements" when he was taken into custody in Midtown Manhattan.

"I believe once one of our officers said he had him under arrest, he said, 'Why?' But that's pretty much the most I'm being told what he said," Harrison says.

Police read Heuermann his Miranda rights and Heuermann "said he [wanted] a lawyer," Harrison says.

"And he's still been quiet since he's been over at Riverhead [Correctional Facility]," Harrison adds.

Meanwhile, authorities are reportedly searching Heuermann's house in search of forensic evidence related to the allegations.

Heuermann, a Manhattan architect and a married father of two, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Amber Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and 22-year-old Megan Waterman. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is also considered a prime suspect in the death of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The four women’s remains were discovered along a half-mile stretch at Gilgo Beach on Long Island, N.Y., in December 2010. All four women had worked as online escorts and were reported missing between 2007 and 2010.

At least 10 bodies were discovered at the beach, but investigators have said not all of them are believed to be connected to the same killer.

long-island-serial-killer.jpg
Maureen Brainard-Barnes; Melissa Barthelemy; Megan Waterman; Amber Lynn Costello.

The case remained unsolved for more than a decade and gained notoriety after the investigation became the focus of author Robert Kolker’s 2013 bestselling nonfiction book Lost Girls, and later a true crime Netflix movie of the same name.

The killer allegedly used four separate burner phones to contact the women and “lure them out to Massapequa,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told PEOPLE last week. “Then he would murder them, and then he would discontinue the use of the burner phone. He did that four times.”

People magazine July 31, 2023 cover, Rex Heuermann

Family members of some of the victims also reported they received taunting phone calls from a man who claimed to be the killer. 

Tierney said after Heuermann’s arrest that investigators found a “concerning” internet search history that allegedly showed the Massapequa man had “obsessively” looked up his victims and their siblings. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Other online activity allegedly showed Heuermann had looked up information about the Gilgo investigation “over 200 times” in a 14-month span and searched specific terms, such as “why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer” and “why hasn’t the long island serial killer been caught,” according to the district attorney.

Investigators first zeroed in on Heuermann after a witness gave a description of a vehicle believed to be used by the killer. Detectives then used motor vehicle records to track down Heuermann and his Chevy Avalanche, which helped lead to his address and later his DNA.

Harrison, the police commissioner, says Heuermann’s family was in "shock" and "disbelief" when they learned of his alleged double life. 

"We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," Harrison says. "But they're cooperating."

Related Articles
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California
rhonda jewell
Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car
gilgo beach serial killings
Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Owned a Timeshare in Las Vegas, Where Police Are Looking at Unsolved Murders
Asa Ellerup and her daughter Victoria Heuermann cross the road on Monday. They are the wife and daughter of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann walk through a Best Buy parking lot on Tuesday.
Family of Gilgo Beach Suspect Staying in Hotel as They Endure 'Devastating Time in Their Lives'
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Tweeted Multiple Times Within 40 Minutes of Calling 911
Police Investigator works in the backyard of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's home at 105 1st St. in Massapequa Park
Gilgo Beach Investigators Reportedly Believe Killings Occurred Inside Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Home
Anonymous Tip Leads to 27 Bodies Found by Mexico/ U.S. Border
Bodies of 27 People, Many Hacked to Pieces, Found Near U.S.-Mexico Border After Anonymous Tip
Rex Heuermann, Donald Trump
The Trump Organization Once Hired Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann as Architect
Patricia Sylvester; Esteban Sylvester
Tenn. Mom Allegedly Strangled Her 12-Year-Old Son, Then Tried to Kill 4-Year-Old Son
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: What We Know After Police Say They’re 'Unable to Verify' Abduction Claim
gilgo beach serial killings
Wife of Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Files for Divorce: Life 'Completely Turned Upside-Down'
Man Murdered and Dismembered Girlfriend, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Female
Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Searched for Amber Alerts, Movie 'Taken' Before Vanishing, Police See No Evidence of Abduction
ABC News investigative documentary 3212 Un-Redacted
Ex-ABC Investigative Journalist Expected to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case After Dropbox Tip
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'