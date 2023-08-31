The NFL mourns the loss of Dallas Cowboys' beloved scout and former executive, Gil Brandt.

The Cowboys organization confirmed in a statement that Brandt died at age 91 on Thursday morning. No cause of death was given at the time.

The team's owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport."

Jones, 80, said Brandt was "at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys" and praised his "decades" of serving as a "great ambassador for the organization" during his time with the team.

Brandt worked with the Cowboys during their inaugural season in 1960 until 1988, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, according to NBC.

Brandt helped the NFL's scouting industry by implementing computers and algorithms into the player evaluation process, according to CBS. His career included five Super Bowl appearances, two championships and 20 winning seasons in a row from 1966 to 1985.

Gil Brandt, former executive of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on from the field during a Dec. 1985 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. George Gojkovich/Getty

Jones' statement continued, "He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever."

Brandt is remembered by Jones and the Dallas franchise as "an innovator" who "set the standard for excellence in player acquisition" during his career. "From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster."



Brandt was "as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack," according to Jones, who admired his "dedication" and "passion" for football.

"There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it," Jones said in the statement.

Brandt is survived by his wife Sara and son Hunter.

