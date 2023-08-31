Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remembered Brandt as "an innovator" who "set the standard for excellence in player acquisition"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt. Photo:

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The NFL mourns the loss of Dallas Cowboys' beloved scout and former executive, Gil Brandt.

The Cowboys organization confirmed in a statement that Brandt died at age 91 on Thursday morning. No cause of death was given at the time.

The team's owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport."

Jones, 80, said Brandt was "at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys" and praised his "decades" of serving as a "great ambassador for the organization" during his time with the team.

Brandt worked with the Cowboys during their inaugural season in 1960 until 1988, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, according to NBC.

Brandt helped the NFL's scouting industry by implementing computers and algorithms into the player evaluation process, according to CBS. His career included five Super Bowl appearances, two championships and 20 winning seasons in a row from 1966 to 1985. 

Vice President of Player Personnel Gil Brandt of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium on December 8, 1985
Gil Brandt, former executive of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on from the field during a Dec. 1985 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

George Gojkovich/Getty

Jones' statement continued, "He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brandt is remembered by Jones and the Dallas franchise as "an innovator" who "set the standard for excellence in player acquisition" during his career. "From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster."

Brandt was "as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack," according to Jones, who admired his "dedication" and "passion" for football.

"There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it," Jones said in the statement.

Brandt is survived by his wife Sara and son Hunter.

Related Articles
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on The Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska Volleyball Breaks Women's Sport World Attendance Record at Football Stadium
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023
Golfer Gary Woodland Will Undergo Brain Surgery Next Month, Says He's in 'Good Spirits'
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Eyes World Championships After 2 Years Off: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident Now’ (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany Denim and Diamonds Themed Birthday Bash
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany a Denim-Filled Birthday Party: ‘Always Making Me Feel Special’
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for âLakers Nightâ
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night’
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Michael Oher's Attorneys Subpoena 'Blind Side' Producers, Tuohys' Talent Agency in Conservatorship Case
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford Is Struggling to Connect With Younger Teammates: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’
USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023,
Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Arch Manning Eli Manning
Eli Manning Recalls ‘Drilling Balls’ at Nephew Arch Manning When He Was 4 Years Old: ‘I Had to Toughen Him Up’
Coco Gauff, Serena Williams
Coco Gauff Says She’s ‘Not Trying' to Follow in Serena Williams’ ‘Footsteps’: ‘She’s the G.O.A.T.’ (Exclusive)
myles oneal and shaq
Shaquille O’Neal Says He and Son Myles Bond Over Their DJ Careers: ‘We’re Always Trading Songs’ (Exclusive)
Naomi Osaka Shares Her Workout Secrets 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival
Naomi Osaka Shares a Glimpse into Her Workouts 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival