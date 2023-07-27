Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu

Several stars stepped out in style for the Miu Miu summer club party on Wednesday.

Models, actresses and singers including Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Zaya Wade and Chloe and Halle Bailey were photographed on the Malibu Pier on Wednesday attending the fête donning tan, white, navy and black-toned outfits from the fashion house's latest collection.

Hadid, 28, rocked a knee-length black Miu Miu slip dress with matching black loafers, black shades and a white Miu Miu Arcadie handbag (which she modeled in a recent ad). She had her hair styled back and wore natural makeup without any jewelry for the event.

Steinfeld, 26, was also photographed posing in front of the "Miu Miu Summer Club" sign wearing a silver shimmery halter Miu Miu dress along with a black Arcadie handbag, gold hoop earrings and Miu Miu black bow tie pumps. She wore her hair in light waves and wore a neutral eye shadow and lip.

Gigi Hadid Attends the Miu Miu Event at Malibu Pier With Miu Miu Dress, Handbag and Sunglasses

Tim Regas / MEGA

Sisters Chloe and Halle, 25 and 23 respectively, sported matching navy blue and white ensembles, with Chloe wearing a Miu Miu zip-up blue loose-fitting shirt with matching shorts and white sneakers and Halle wearing a long square-neck navy zip-up dress by the fashion brand with white flats. Both donned silver jewelry to accessorize their looks, with Halle opting for dangling diamond earrings and Chloe wearing several silver and pearl necklaces.

Zaya Wade, 16, who was recently featured in Miu Miu's star-studded fall/winter campaign, also opted to go with the classic sailing colors of navy and white, wearing a white minidress with a navy jacket, complete with a teal headband, beige Miu Miu handbag and black loafers.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

They weren't the only ones bringing the style, as several male celebrities, also stepped up their looks for the night. American singer Giveon, 28, wore a white Miu Miu tee with a beige jacket and tan pants as he posed in front of the entrance, while Australian actor Felix Mallard, 25, sported a Miu Miu jeans vest over a beige long sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Several other stars were photographed at the event including Lucy Hale, 34, who stunned in a gold dress by the fashion house, which featured a bejeweled golden top that transformed into a silk skirt. She shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the party on her Instagram including eating some strawberry ice cream with sprinkles in a cup from the event which read, “Miu Miu summer club Malibu.”

Olivia Culpo attends the Miu Miu summer club beach party at the Malibu Pier.

BACKGRID

Olivia Culpo, 31, also appeared at the event in a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble with a matching tan cropped vest and mini skirt, black Miu Miu gladiator heels and large-framed sunglasses. Her hair was styled in a braid courtesy of hair and beauty stylist Justine Marjan — which she hilariously had a tough time removing as seen on her latest Instagram Story.

Actresses Brie Larson, 33, and Lili Reinhart, 26 each matched Hadid with the black color scheme. Larson wore a black button-up minidress with matching loafers while Reinhart donned a black long-sleeved peekaboo minidress with a headband and black and white boots.

Brie Larson attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

The party comes a week after the fashion house revealed a new star-studded campaign for its fall/winter collection, called Miu Miu Live! featuring Wade, as well as actors Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and Zhao Jinmai, singer-songwriter Ethel Cain and models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Annabelle Weatherly.

Most of the models were delicately styled in sheer stockings and skirts that contrast with thick and heavy tops or jackets, while Wade and Cain’s looks appeared more edgy with textured and structured coats. Each look was accessorized with small leather handbags.

