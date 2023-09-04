Gigi Hadid Talks Balancing Work and Co-Parenting Daughter Khai with Zayn Malik: 'Have to Be Intentional'

Gigi Hadid is learning how to balance her schedule as she co-parents her little girl.

Speaking with NET-A-PORTER about her work as creative director for her label, Guest in Residence, the model mom, 28, talked about balancing her professional endeavors with life as a mom to daughter Khai, 3.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time," she says of co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have."

Hadid says it's important to her that "the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me."

"I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it," she shares.

Gigi Hadid on a boat with daughter Khai. gigihadid/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Hadid opens up about trying out her old hobbies while bonding with Khai, from ceramics to crocheting.

The mom reveals she recently spent a six-hour flight to L.A. crocheting Khai a unicorn, laughing, "It's just a blob with a horn and eyes. It’s hilarious.”

Khai has also spent time serving as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence's upcoming kids' collection.



“Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?'" Hadid says.

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai at birthday party. gigi hadid/instagram

Though Hadid and Malik split in October 2021 following an alleged altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda, they remain dedicated to raising Khai together and have fallen naturally into their roles as parents.

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess," Malik said of fatherhood in a March 2021 interview on HeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk."

During an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July, Malik opened up about fatherhood.

"I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything is kind of vague and grey and boring, and she's brought that color back for me," he said, adding that his main objective since Khai's birth has been to be "a good example to her."