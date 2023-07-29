Gigi Hadid Shows off Era's Tour Bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's Concert in California

Gigi Hadid is having a ball at BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras concert!

On Friday, the supermodel, 28, watched her superstar bestie Swift, 33, perform at Levis Stadium during her Eras tour stop in Santa Clara, California — and showed off an impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

The same night, Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta on her Instagram Story, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show. While both wore a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift's latest tour, Hadid had by far the more impressive collection.

“THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT 🤍 🤍 🤍 @taylorswift @gigihadid,” make-up artist Patrick Ta captioned the original image.



Hadid dancing during Swift's concert. Patrick Ta/Instagram

Ta posted a series of videos from the fun night on his Instagram Story, including a clip of Hadid dancing in the stadium's stands with her arm around him, while Swift performed her hit song “Cruel Summer." The model, still bursting with energy, was seen in a following clip dancing to Swift’s track “Shake It Off.”

"THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT," Hadid captioned. Patrick Ta/Instagram

Hadid was also filmed by Swift riding backstage with her on the back of a cart at the stadium as Swfit’s dad trailed behind them on a Segway. “My dads on his segway s*** again,” Swift captioned on Tik Tok.

Hadid previously attended Swift’s Eras tour stop in Nashville in May. The model was joined by Swift’s ex Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge and stylist Ashley Avignone.

Hadid and Swift have been catching up whenever they can in between Swift’s shows for her Eras tour. After wrapping her shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in June, the besties were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.

Both in blonde updos, Swift wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag.

Hadid appeared to have a great time. Patrick Ta/Instagram

Hadid opted for colorful jewelry, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.

Swift and Hadid have been friends for nearly a decade, ever since their friendship first became known to the public in 2014 when they were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty.

The besties have also shared sweet social media posts dedicated to one another, including an Instagram post where Hadid wrote of Swift, "It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity."