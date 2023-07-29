Gigi Hadid Shows off Era's Tour Bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's Concert in California

The model, 28, danced with make up artist Patrick Ta as she watched her bestie perform in concert

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 06:04AM EDT
Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Gigi Hadid attends BFF Taylor Swift's gig. Photo:

Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty, Patrick Ta/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is having a ball at BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras concert!

On Friday, the supermodel, 28, watched her superstar bestie Swift, 33, perform at Levis Stadium during her Eras tour stop in Santa Clara, California — and showed off an impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

The same night, Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta on her Instagram Story, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show. While both wore a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift's latest tour, Hadid had by far the more impressive collection.

“THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT  🤍 🤍 🤍 @taylorswift @gigihadid,” make-up artist Patrick Ta captioned the original image.

Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Hadid dancing during Swift's concert.

Patrick Ta/Instagram

Ta posted a series of videos from the fun night on his Instagram Story, including a clip of Hadid dancing in the stadium's stands with her arm around him, while Swift performed her hit song “Cruel Summer." The model, still bursting with energy, was seen in a following clip dancing to Swift’s track “Shake It Off.”

Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
"THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT," Hadid captioned.

Patrick Ta/Instagram

Hadid was also filmed by Swift riding backstage with her on the back of a cart at the stadium as Swfit’s dad trailed behind them on a Segway. “My dads on his segway s*** again,” Swift captioned on Tik Tok. 

Hadid previously attended Swift’s Eras tour stop in Nashville in May. The model was joined by Swift’s ex Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge and stylist Ashley Avignone.

Hadid and Swift have been catching up whenever they can in between Swift’s shows for her Eras tour.  After wrapping her shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in June, the besties were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.

Both in blonde updos, Swift wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag. 

Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swifts Gig
Hadid appeared to have a great time.

Patrick Ta/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hadid opted for colorful jewelry, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.

Swift and Hadid have been friends for nearly a decade, ever since their friendship first became known to the public in 2014 when they were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty.

The besties have also shared sweet social media posts dedicated to one another, including an Instagram post where Hadid wrote of Swift, "It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity."

Related Articles
Beyonce Has Been Teasing Travis Scott Collab For Months â And No One Knew
Beyoncé Has Been Teasing Travis Scott Collab for Months – and No One Knew
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Taylor Swift
Why Are Concert Tickets So Expensive in 2023?
Hayley Williams visits SiriusXM Studios
Hayley Williams Posts Health Update After 'Week of Misery' as Paramore Prepares to Return to Stage
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist
P!nk and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance
Zaya Wade, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia
Ice Spice video for Deli
Watch Ice Spice Twerk It Out in New 'Deli' Music Video: 'Know How to Move'
Travis Kelce Told Heartbreaking Story About How He Failed to Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number
Travis Kelce Says He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at Eras Tour — But Ended Up 'Disappointed'
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Mod Sun enjoys a PDA filled date night with his OnlyFans model girlfriend Sahara Ray at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood, California, five months after his split from fiancÃÂ© Avril Lavigne. Before leaving the restaurant, the two enjoyed a make-out session as she got in the passenger seat of his custom G-Wagon.
Mod Sun Spotted Out with Model Sahara Ray After Los Angeles Dinner Date
Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands. The 28 year old American model who was pictured flying out at JFK wore a beige crop top paired with distressed denim jeans and red Converse high top sneakers.
Gigi Hadid Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Her Arrest
Spanish singer-songwriter, Rosalia performs onstage during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two on July 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Rosalía Held Back Tears While Performing in Paris Days Before Rauw Alejandro Split News
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes
Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized