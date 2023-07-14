Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’

Hadid played a joke on her Insta fans with a cheeky temporary tattoo

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 14, 2023 05:00PM EDT
Photo:

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is switching things up!

Just a few weeks after walking the runway in Paris for Simon Porte Jacquemus' new collection, the supermodel, 28, packed her bags to embark on a summer vacation with a few of her friends.

The mom of one shared a glimpse of the tropical getaway through a series of Instagram photos.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid began the vacation post by sharing a photo of herself posing on a lounge chair. The picture captured her two-piece patterned bikini accessorized with gold necklaces and her hair in loose beach waves.

The photo was followed by a snap of Hadid smiling while showing off a giant tattoo of a dragon on her right leg, which quickly grabbed fans' attention.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

One went to the comment section to write about the new piece of ink, "All of a sudden…dragons are my favorite animal?" Another fan expressed in the comments, "ok, you took the hot girl summer too seriously 🥵."

Hadid commented about the black and white body art by writing in the caption, "mornin!" with a green dragon emoji. She shared another look at the design through her Instagram Story, writing, "Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?!"

The temporary ink comes shortly after Hadid marked a new era in June after celebrating her 28th birthday.

To mark the occasion, the model posted a series of photos on Instagram, which included a picture of a birthday cake from her daughter Khai. The yellow cake was adorned with pink candles and candy bees and read the sweet message, "Happy Birthday Mommy I love you, Khai." Hadid shares the 2-year-old with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Speaking about how life as a mom has changed her as she grows older, she told InStyle in April: "I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person."

Adding, "I think it really starts for me with just prioritizing and organizing that time first, and then making sure that the jobs and partnerships and opportunities that I do make time for are ones that feel genuine to me and feel fulfilling once the day is done."

