Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!

The model walked the runway at the Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show at Versailles alongside pal Kendall Jenner

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Photo:

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is offering a look into her world at Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 28, showed what it was like behind the scenes of Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show at the Versailles Gardens in a post on Instagram Friday.

Sharing various photos of herself preparing for the runway, including a snap of her with a towel wrapped around her wet hair and a smear of a cream on her chin, Hadid later shared a shot of herself with her hair and makeup done.

The star also shared a shot of the monitors at the Jacquemus show runway, along with footage of her driving by the Eiffel Tower at night from the window of her private car.

“.. a lil-bit of a-lot that got done in Paris this week ✔️❣️ .. Merci à tous x x 🥐,” Hadid captioned the post.

Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Gigi Hadid walking down the runway at the Jacquemus fashion show.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Along with fashion show prep, Hadid also shared a photo of a red “Jacquemus” folder with her name written on it and set on a table in her hotel on her Instagram Story.

In another post, she highlighted her morning commute while holding up a cup of coffee, as the Musée d'Orsay could be seen from the front of her car window. She captioned the shot, “Best drives to work.”

Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Earlier this week, Hadid’s pal Kendall Jenner shared a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the supermodels made it to the runway of the Jacquemus show. She showed a video of Hadid at the wheel of a golf buggy, waving and smiling as she prepared to drive off.

Both Hadid and Jenner, 27, were dressed in their gowns for the show, which introduced the French fashion designer's new "Le Chouchou" collection.

The show featured a celebrity-filled front row including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy and Emily Ratajkowski

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Hadid wore a cream bikini with an intricate lace cream coverup full of crisscrossing ties that ran up the front of the ensemble. The look was paired with matching knee-high lace stockings with white, square-toe ballet-inspired heels.

The star, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday with 2-year-old daughter Khai, wore her hair pulled back with a middle part, while her makeup was simple and natural.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin In Tiny Crop Top
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in a Tiny Crop Top
Kim Kardashian Shares âJust a Reminderâ Bikini Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Sticks to Her No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Shirt
Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023.
Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Sofia Coppola Instagram, The Bling Ring BTS, Paris Hilton
Sofia Coppola Marks 10 Years Since 'The Bling Ring' with Emma Watson and Paris Hilton Throwback Photos
Heidi Klum bikini boat
Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini on Romantic Getaway with Husband Tom Kaulitz
Halsey Models Multiple Hair Styles in Selfie Dump: I Take The Pictures I Just Forget to Share Them
Halsey Models Multiple Hairstyles in Instagram Selfie Dump: 'I Take the Pictures, I Just Forget to Share Them'
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
Doja Cat at the 2023 Prince's Trust Gala
Doja Cat Shows Off Her New Tattoos in Topless Instagram Post
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Name Picked Out for Their Baby on the Way
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Models a Dreamy Christian Siriano Gown: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'
Crocodile Ramen bowl
Crocodile Leg Appears to Crawl Out of Ramen Bowl in This Controversial Restaurant Menu Item
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallon
Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Celebrate Daughter Sistine's 25th Birthday: You 'Bring Immense Happiness to Our Family'
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes