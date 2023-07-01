Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!

Gigi Hadid is offering a look into her world at Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 28, showed what it was like behind the scenes of Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show at the Versailles Gardens in a post on Instagram Friday.

Sharing various photos of herself preparing for the runway, including a snap of her with a towel wrapped around her wet hair and a smear of a cream on her chin, Hadid later shared a shot of herself with her hair and makeup done.

The star also shared a shot of the monitors at the Jacquemus show runway, along with footage of her driving by the Eiffel Tower at night from the window of her private car.

“.. a lil-bit of a-lot that got done in Paris this week ✔️❣️ .. Merci à tous x x 🥐,” Hadid captioned the post.



Gigi Hadid walking down the runway at the Jacquemus fashion show. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Along with fashion show prep, Hadid also shared a photo of a red “Jacquemus” folder with her name written on it and set on a table in her hotel on her Instagram Story.

In another post, she highlighted her morning commute while holding up a cup of coffee, as the Musée d'Orsay could be seen from the front of her car window. She captioned the shot, “Best drives to work.”

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Earlier this week, Hadid’s pal Kendall Jenner shared a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the supermodels made it to the runway of the Jacquemus show. She showed a video of Hadid at the wheel of a golf buggy, waving and smiling as she prepared to drive off.

Both Hadid and Jenner, 27, were dressed in their gowns for the show, which introduced the French fashion designer's new "Le Chouchou" collection.

The show featured a celebrity-filled front row including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy and Emily Ratajkowski.

Hadid wore a cream bikini with an intricate lace cream coverup full of crisscrossing ties that ran up the front of the ensemble. The look was paired with matching knee-high lace stockings with white, square-toe ballet-inspired heels.

The star, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday with 2-year-old daughter Khai, wore her hair pulled back with a middle part, while her makeup was simple and natural.