Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Blake Lively: 'A Magical Friend and Mamma'

Gigi Hadid is showing some birthday love to her "thoughtful, talented" and "HOT" friend Blake Lively as she celebrated her 36th year this weekend!

On Saturday, the model, 28, posted a wholesome black-and-white snap to her Instagram Story of the duo hanging out in a kitchen together, and noted she was "pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group."

"Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma – protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT," Hadid added.

"Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad. Thank you for your light and example sister."

Hadid also re-posted a clip of Lively to her account, calling the actress "funny & the best."

Lively, who shares James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3. and a fourth child born this year with husband Ryan Reynolds, responded to the kind post on her on Instagram Story, where she clarified that the photo Hadid posted was "before baby number #3 for me and 1 for you." Hadid welcomed her 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik back in 2020.

"Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life's greatest joys,' Lively joked with Hadid. "Love you mama, sister friend."

Gigi Hadid shares sweet post for Blake Lively's birthday. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid and Lively have been longtime buds, both as part of Taylor Swift's squad of pals and on their own, having extended birthday wishes on social media over the past few years.

Back in 2018, Hadid and Lively did an interview for Harper’s Bazaar‘s, and as recently as this month, Hadid praised her friend on Instagram by calling her a "Hotty mommyyyyyy" in a cheeky comment.

In 2019, Hadid expressed to Lively in a birthday post "how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you." “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways," she shared.

“I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world-class disposable-camera photographers,” she wrote. “I love you ! Wishing you every blessing.”

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively attend a Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Runway Show. Gotham/GC Images

As for her own time as a mother, Hadid updated fans earlier this month about some mother-daughter dates, where she and Khai picked some berries, hung out with horses and had a fun boat ride.

The carousel of photos featured shots of the duo enjoying sunny days together, as Khai could be seen wearing a white dress with strawberry motifs. In another shot, the toddler rocked a multi-colored princess dress while looking out of a boat at ducks.

“Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦,” she captioned the rare photos.

Hadid also revealed to InStyle in April that she and her only child have a lot of fun, and have even tried cooking together. "She's only 2-and-a-half, but she'll try stuff, but she'll definitely tell me if it's not for her, which I'm cool with," Hadid said. "I'm like, 'As long as you're trying it, I'm proud.'"

"I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food," she added.