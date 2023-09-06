Gigi Hadid Says She and Daughter Khai, 2, Get Ready Together in the Morning: 'Watches Me Do My Thing'

Gigi Hadid has the perfect assistant — her daughter!

While speaking with W Magazine for their fall fashion issue, the supermodel, 28, talked about her morning routine, which features her 2-year-old daughter Khai.

"We get ready together. She watches me do my thing," Hadid said of Khai. "She'll brush her teeth with me, and now she's wanting to put moisturizer on, which is so cute."

"She really makes me laugh. We crack up and dance all day and talk a lot. She's almost 3, and she is a genius, if I do say so myself," the proud mother concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Mert Alas for W Magazine

Hadid shares her daughter with ex Zayn Malik.



Earlier this week, the model mom spoke with NET-A-PORTER about how she balances her professional life with her duties as a mom. “I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time," Hadid said of co-parenting with Malik. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have."

She noted that it's important to her that "the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me."

"I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it," she shared.

Mert Alas for W Magazine

Although Malik and Hadid split in October 2021 following an alleged altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda, the two have committed to raising Khai together and have fallen naturally into their roles as parents.

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess," Malik said of fatherhood in a March 2021 interview on HeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk."

In July, Malik opened up about fatherhood while appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything is kind of vague and grey and boring, and she's brought that color back for me," he said, adding that his main objective since Khai's birth has been to be "a good example to her."