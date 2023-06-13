Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her birthday with the one who matters most — her daughter!

The model posted a series of photos on Instagram which included a photo of her birthday cake from her 28th birthday. The yellow cake is adorned with pink candles and candy bees and reads the sweet message, "Happy Birthday Mommy I love you, Khai."

The carousel also includes a cute sap of Hadid holding hands with 2-year-old daughter Khai.

"Some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly part 2," Hadid captioned the series.

Hadid shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30.

In April, Hadid chatted with InStyle about life at home with her 2-year-old daughter and how the mother-daughter duo enjoys cooking together.

"Every day, we're cooking in the house together. Even if it's just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread," Hadid shared. "Especially in the winter, when I'm like, 'OK, what can we do that's warm?' It's a lot of, 'OK, mash these bananas,' and help her do the stuff that's exciting to her."

"But she'll get to a point where she's like, 'OK, Mama, you finish that. I'm going to do Play-Doh. I'll sit over here in my highchair and do Play-Doh and you cook,' " she continued. "But it's still fun times together and we have the funniest conversations when it's just me cooking and her doing some craft and I love even when it's just us."

"She's only 2-and-a-half, but she'll try stuff, but she'll definitely tell me if it's not for her, which I'm cool with," Hadid explained. "I'm like, 'As long as you're trying it, I'm proud.' "

"I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food," she added.

The Next in Fashion star also shared what she's learned as a mom about balancing her busy schedule.

"I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person," she said.

Adding, "I think it really starts for me with just prioritizing and organizing that time first, and then making sure that the jobs and partnerships and opportunities that I do make time for are ones that feel genuine to me and feel fulfilling once the day is done."

