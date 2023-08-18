Gigi Hadid Leaves a Cheeky Comment on Blake Lively’s Sexy Bikini Photo

'Hotty mommyyyyyy,' the model wrote on a pool pic of her friend

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 07:58PM EDT
Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively
Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively. Photo:

Gotham/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is totally a girls’ girl.


On Thursday, the model, 28, showed her support for her longtime friend Blake Lively and her beverage brand Betty Buzz. “Hotty mommyyyyyy,” Hadid commented on a photo of the Gossip Girl star showing off some red-hot photos promoting new flavors of the drink. 

Blake Lively Instagram, Gigi Hadid comment, Betty Buzz comment
Gigi Hadid comments on Blake Lively's Betty Buzz post.

Instagram

“💛 Meyer Lemon @bettybuzz 💛 so thirsty,” Lively captioned the upload.

In the Instagram snaps, she was poolside in a red bikini as she used the drinks to cool down. Hadid, a mother herself, was all about hyping the mom of four. The television personality welcomed her daughter in September 2020 with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.


Since then, the model has been open about showing her affection for her baby girl. "Hey … I'm obsessed w our kid," Hadid admitted in a screenshot of a text message exchange that she posted to her Instagram Story in January 2021. She also sent words of encouragement to other mothers juggling the world of parenting. “to new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you," she wrote. 

Lively previously admitted that mom life was the inspiration behind launching her brand Betty Booze, the alcoholic follow-up to her line that features sparkling water and tonics. “These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," the Green Lantern actress announced in June when she unveiled the project.

Blake Lively's gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz announced today the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of sparkling cocktails. Betty Booze launches with a trio of flavors made with real, never artificial ingredients.
Blake Lively's gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz announced today the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of sparkling cocktails.

Courtesy of Betty Booze

She shares James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth — who received a subtle reveal in February 2023 — with husband Ryan Reynolds. When The Shallows actress has spare time between her beloved babies and brands, she can be spotted hanging out with gal pal Hadid. 


For Lively’s 32nd birthday in August 2019, Hadid dedicated a sweet social media post to celebrate the occasion. The socialite shared a snap of the two ladies in a kitchen together. Hadid sat and drank from a coffee mug, while a very pregnant Lively stood next to her with a dish in her hand as they stared at the camera for a selfie. 


“It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” Hadid captioned the post. “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways.” 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Blake Lively (2nd L), Gigi Hadid (2nd R) and designer Christian Louboutin attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hadid continued to express her adoration for her close friend by joking about the ways she plans to show her gratitude for their special bond. “I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world-class disposable-camera photographers,” the birthday post added. “I love you ! Wishing you every blessing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.


For New Year’s Eve 2018, Taylor Swift hosted a childhood hero-themed bash and the ladies were present for the shindig. Lively showed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Hadid chose Mary Poppins. 

Earlier this year, the trio was spotted out with others for an epic girls' night out in New York City. Swift, 33, Lively, and Hadid were joined by Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim for an April stroll during an Eras Tour stop. The outing came around the time that news broke of the “Bad Blood” singer’s split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.


"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Related Articles
top beauty moments of the week
The Best Beauty Moments of the Week
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Charlize Theron Loves That Her Face Is Changing as She Ages: ‘This Is Just What Happens’
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Romantic couple Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler pack on the pda as they cross the road after lunching together in their matching paint splattered pant
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
Blake Lively attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Blake Lively Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini for 'Real Crowd Pleaser' Betty Buzz Campaign
The Business of Fashion Presents The Business of Beauty Global Forum Day 2, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Co, Napa, California, United States - 31 May 2023
Pamela Anderson Reveals Embracing a Makeup-Free Lifestyle Has Been a 'Journey'
Fat Joe and Drake
Fat Joe Receives Socks from Drake After Jokingly Saying He 'Might Be Jealous' of the Rapper
Julie Chen Moonves
Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Worst 'Big Brother' Fashion Fail: It 'Wasn't the Look I Was Going for'
Khloe Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
ounder Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and pop singer Katy Perry were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street.
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign and Other Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'