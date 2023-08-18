Gigi Hadid Leaves a Cheeky Comment on Blake Lively’s Sexy Bikini Photo

Gigi Hadid is totally a girls’ girl.



On Thursday, the model, 28, showed her support for her longtime friend Blake Lively and her beverage brand Betty Buzz. “Hotty mommyyyyyy,” Hadid commented on a photo of the Gossip Girl star showing off some red-hot photos promoting new flavors of the drink.

Gigi Hadid comments on Blake Lively's Betty Buzz post. Instagram

“💛 Meyer Lemon @bettybuzz 💛 so thirsty,” Lively captioned the upload.

In the Instagram snaps, she was poolside in a red bikini as she used the drinks to cool down. Hadid, a mother herself, was all about hyping the mom of four. The television personality welcomed her daughter in September 2020 with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.



Since then, the model has been open about showing her affection for her baby girl. "Hey … I'm obsessed w our kid," Hadid admitted in a screenshot of a text message exchange that she posted to her Instagram Story in January 2021. She also sent words of encouragement to other mothers juggling the world of parenting. “to new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you," she wrote.

Lively previously admitted that mom life was the inspiration behind launching her brand Betty Booze, the alcoholic follow-up to her line that features sparkling water and tonics. “These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," the Green Lantern actress announced in June when she unveiled the project.

Blake Lively's gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz announced today the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of sparkling cocktails. Courtesy of Betty Booze

She shares James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth — who received a subtle reveal in February 2023 — with husband Ryan Reynolds. When The Shallows actress has spare time between her beloved babies and brands, she can be spotted hanging out with gal pal Hadid.



For Lively’s 32nd birthday in August 2019, Hadid dedicated a sweet social media post to celebrate the occasion. The socialite shared a snap of the two ladies in a kitchen together. Hadid sat and drank from a coffee mug, while a very pregnant Lively stood next to her with a dish in her hand as they stared at the camera for a selfie.



“It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” Hadid captioned the post. “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways.”

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hadid continued to express her adoration for her close friend by joking about the ways she plans to show her gratitude for their special bond. “I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world-class disposable-camera photographers,” the birthday post added. “I love you ! Wishing you every blessing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



For New Year’s Eve 2018, Taylor Swift hosted a childhood hero-themed bash and the ladies were present for the shindig. Lively showed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Hadid chose Mary Poppins.

Earlier this year, the trio was spotted out with others for an epic girls' night out in New York City. Swift, 33, Lively, and Hadid were joined by Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim for an April stroll during an Eras Tour stop. The outing came around the time that news broke of the “Bad Blood” singer’s split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.



"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

