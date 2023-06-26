Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Command the Jacquemus Runway in Striking Silhouettes — and No Pants

The supermodels strutted down an elevated runway in front of an A-list front row including David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria and Emily Ratajkowski

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 26, 2023 04:57PM EDT
Gigi Hadid and kendall jenner walk the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walk the runway at Jacquemus. Photo:

Pierre Suu/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are the queens of Versailles. 

On Monday, the two supermodels walked the runway for French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus' new collection named "Le Chouchou" and turned heads in jaw-dropping designs. 

Hadid, 28, and Jenner, 27, walked on an elevated, deep red runway in front of a celebrity-filled front row including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy and Emily Ratajkowski. The Jacquemus catwalk, which some celebrity guests watched from anchored white row boats, looped around the Versailles gardens providing a gorgeous aesthetic for the show. 

On her walk down the runway, Hadid wore a cream bikini with an intricate lace cream coverup full of crisscrossing ties that ran up the front of the ensemble. She wore matching knee-high lace stockings with white, square-toe ballet-inspired heels.

Hadid, who recently was spotted on a girls' night out with Taylor Swift, wore her hair pulled back with a middle part and her makeup was simple and natural.

Jenner wore an eye-catching white bubble ensemble. Her very-short dress, which featured a strapless neckline and a large billowing silhouette, showed off her long legs. Like Hadid, Jenner also wore white, square toe ballet-inspired heels. 

She wore a thick choker featuring a large gemstone and rows of pearl strands along with beautiful drop earrings. Her hair was also pulled back and parted in the middle and her makeup soft and natural with a berry red lip.

Jenner recently made headlines when she revealed in an interview that she isn’t one to grab the spotlight. 

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at Jacquemus.

Pierre Suu/WireImage

The fashion model actually prefers a little less attention than her enormously famous sisters and family. Jenner, who covered the WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue, revealed she’s constantly worried about people thinking she is a “pick me,” which is slang for someone who will do anything for attention. 

For example, she told the WSJ that at May’s Met Gala — where she wore a stunning Marc Jacobs black sequined bodysuit — she avoided taking photos with her sisters because the Marc Jacobs platform boots she was wearing boosted her height from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-7. 

After debuting her "no-pants" trend in 2022, the model kept the trend going at this year’s Met red carpet, opting for the sequined bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half.

The glittering one-piece — which left little to the imagination as Jenner turned around to climb the stairs — was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots.

The desire to remain unknown was born in her early modeling days when she went about making her way through the fashion industry, without her family name.

In fact, she tried dropping her last name during the early days of her modeling career to distance herself from the Kardashian-Jenner family. She also did not want her family members in the audience of her fashion shows.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at Jacquemus.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"From the time she was a little girl, she has seemed really definite in who she is and how she wants to do it," Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, told WSJ. Magazine. She recognized her daughter's interest in modeling as a teen, so she arranged a meeting between her and frequent Victoria's Secret photographer Russell James. The meeting resulted in a shoot for Miss Vogue Australia.

Afterward, Jenner and agents at Society Management dropped her last name, hoping this would lead to the fashion world taking her more seriously.

