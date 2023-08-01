Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'

In the set of photos shared on Instagram, Hadid showed snippets of mother-daughter bonding time including the pair sharing an ice cream treat and taking a boat ride

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 1, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Photo:

gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is having a summer adventure with daughter Khai.

The 28-year-old model shared several photos of her ranch adventure on Instagram with her 2-year-old, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, which included picking some berries, interacting with horses, a boat ride with ducks and some delicious desserts.

In the carousel of photos, Hadid posted shots feeding a pair of horses on a ranch, followed by several photos of her and Khai picking baskets of blueberries. In one shot, the toddler, wearing a white dress with strawberry motifs, held up a teal blue container with over a dozen berries. 

A separate picture showed Hadid holding a container of leafy greens as she posed in a matching bikini. That wasn’t the only outfit she showed off, as she also shared a look at Khai’s mini jeans with a smiling face on them which she wore with light purple rubber boots.

Daughter Khai, 2, shows off some blueberries in a teal container.

gigihadid/Instagram

She also posted several snaps of the meals they ate throughout their adventure including a tray of some eaten sandwiches and blueberries, some pancakes with M&M’s on them and a delicious pink ice cream popsicle treat for all their hard work.

It appeared that the mother-daughter duo ended their adventure with a summer boat ride out on a lake. Hadid snapped a photo of her daughter in a multi-colored princess dress looking out at the ducks that swam in the water.

Daughter Khai, 2, appears to look out at the ducks while on a boat with her mother.

gigihadid/Instagram

“Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦,” she captioned the photos.

The photos are a rare post for the mom-of-one, who has kept Khai’s life relatively out of the public eye since her birth in September 2020. Since then, she has only shared bits and pieces of what it is like to raise the toddler. 

In April, Hadid gave a brief look into her life raising Khai to InStyle, revealing that the mother-daughter duo enjoys cooking together.

Gigi Hadid shares a snap taken of her carrying a container of greens.

gigihadid/Instagram

"Every day, we're cooking in the house together. Even if it's just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread," Hadid shared. "Especially in the winter, when I'm like, 'OK, what can we do that's warm?' It's a lot of, 'OK, mash these bananas,' and help her do the stuff that's exciting to her."

She also shared at the time that her little girl was also open to trying new foods.

"She's only 2-and-a-half, but she'll try stuff, but she'll definitely tell me if it's not for her, which I'm cool with," Hadid explained. "I'm like, 'As long as you're trying it, I'm proud.'"

She added, "I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food.”

