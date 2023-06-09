Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys Hanging Out' with Leonardo DiCaprio but 'Is Single,' Says Source (Exclusive)

Gigi Hadid is keeping things casual.

Though rumors continue to circulate about a romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, a source close to the 28-year-old supermodel tells PEOPLE there is nothing serious between the two and that “she’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can.”

“Seeing Leo was never serious for her and it will never be serious. She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group,” the source adds.

As of Hadid’s current relationship status: “Gigi is single and is very happy with her life.”

The same source shares that the Next in Fashion co-host is “having a great summer so far,” spending time with her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, as well as her family and friends.

Taylor Hill/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

This week, they were both spotted at London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse.

The runway star and The Wolf of Wall Street actor arrived separately. Hadid, wearing a blazer, jeans and a button-up top, and model friend Neelam Gill arrived at the restaurant first.

DiCaprio, dressed in a black top and jeans, alongside his father George DiCaprio and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar, stepped out moments later.

A source told PEOPLE that their appearances were not linked. "It's not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night," said the source. "They didn't arrive or sit together or eat together."

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Hadid and DiCaprio were first linked last September, shortly after the Oscar nominee was seen in New York City following his breakup from Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, 25.

The two were then seen getting close at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in SoHo. "They are getting to know each other," one insider told PEOPLE at the time, noting that they weren't "dating" just yet. Another added, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi." A third insider said that they were primarily hanging out in open social settings.

For a couple of months, the two were casually hanging out in New York City.

In February a Hadid source confirmed to PEOPLE that their connection had “fizzled”and that the pair were no longer seeing each other, adding that the mom of one was focused on taking care of her child. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

It wasn’t long until they sparked reconciliation rumors. In March they were seen together at an Oscars pre-party in L.A. A source confirmed that the two did not engage in PDA but stayed together “nearly the entire night” amidst a crowd of VIP attendees.

