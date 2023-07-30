Gigi Hadid Celebrates Sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga-Themed Party

Gigi Hadid celebrated her sister’s milestone in style!

The model, 28, made a special Instagram post to honor Alana Hadid for her 40th birthday.

Gigi shared a photo of herself posing with Alana and sister Marielle Hadid — both of whom her father Mohamed Hadid shares with ex-wife Mary Butler — at Alana’s Beverly Hills bash on Saturday.

“Celebrating our sister!” Gigi captioned the snap. “Toga party 🧿🎂🎂🎂.”

Gigi wore a cream-colored dress complete with a belly-bearing cutout and several large knots. She accessorized with a simple chain necklace, pearl earrings and nude flats, and had her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Make-up artist Patrick Ta poses with Gigi, Alana and Marielle Hadid at Alana’s toga-themed 40th birthday bash. Patrick Ta/instagram

Marielle, 42, wore an opalescent one-shoulder minidress, which she paired with gold wedge sandals, simple jewelry and loose, wavy hair.

Naturally, birthday girl Alana took the theme to the next level, emulating a Greek goddess with her ensemble. The birthday girl donned a metallic purple gown with a crossover halter top, exposed midriff and thigh-high slit embellished with o-rings.

She completed her outfit with gold, goddess-like details including leaf-like armbands, a laurel wreath and winged sandals.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta, who just attended pal Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Gigi on Friday, also shared some snaps of the festive gathering.

On his Instagram Story, Ta posed in a silky white set alongside the three Hadid sisters in a photo Gigi later reposted on her own account. “Celebrating @lanzybear 40th toga party,” he wrote alongside the image.

Mohamed Hadid puts caviar on makeup artist Patrick Ta's hand in a behind-the-scenes party photo. Patrick Ta/instagram

In another photo, the makeup artist gave a behind-the-scenes look at the birthday bash, sharing a video of a toga-clad Mohamed, 74, putting caviar on Ta’s hand, a traditional way to eat the dish. “Hadid caviar,” he captioned the post.

On her own Instagram Story, Alana gave her followers a glimpse into the extravagant, toga-themed celebration, which featured a dance floor, temporary tattoo station and gold-leaf covered cake complete with a toga-wearing topper.

The fashion designer donned a red two-piece ensemble later in the evening to dance the night away with friends and family — an outfit change she documented in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“My Grecian Goddess Dream 40th 🛡️🧿✨,” Alana wrote alongside photos and videos of her special day. “I feel so blessed and loved and cherished surrounded by my friends and family from all over the world.”

The singer also offered a “special thank you” to sister Marielle, who designed her a custom neon “Alana” sign for the bash, calling her “the dreamer of the dream for me.”

