Gigi Hadid Celebrates Sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga-Themed Party

“Celebrating our sister!” the model captioned a photo of her and her older sisters glowing in Greek-inspired gowns

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Gigi Hadid Celebrates sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga Party https://www.instagram.com/stories/gigihadid/3158047235983833396/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/patrickta/3158059429001878723/
Gigi Hadid (left) poses with sisters Alana and Marielle Hadid at Alana’s toga-themed 40th birthday bash. Photo:

gigi hadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid celebrated her sister’s milestone in style!

The model, 28, made a special Instagram post to honor Alana Hadid for her 40th birthday.

Gigi shared a photo of herself posing with Alana and sister Marielle Hadid — both of whom her father Mohamed Hadid shares with ex-wife Mary Butler — at Alana’s Beverly Hills bash on Saturday.

“Celebrating our sister!” Gigi captioned the snap. “Toga party 🧿🎂🎂🎂.”

Gigi wore a cream-colored dress complete with a belly-bearing cutout and several large knots. She accessorized with a simple chain necklace, pearl earrings and nude flats, and had her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Gigi Hadid Celebrates sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga Party https://www.instagram.com/stories/gigihadid/3158047235983833396/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/patrickta/3158059429001878723/
Make-up artist Patrick Ta poses with Gigi, Alana and Marielle Hadid at Alana’s toga-themed 40th birthday bash.

Patrick Ta/instagram

Marielle, 42, wore an opalescent one-shoulder minidress, which she paired with gold wedge sandals, simple jewelry and loose, wavy hair.

Naturally, birthday girl Alana took the theme to the next level, emulating a Greek goddess with her ensemble. The birthday girl donned a metallic purple gown with a crossover halter top, exposed midriff and thigh-high slit embellished with o-rings.

She completed her outfit with gold, goddess-like details including leaf-like armbands, a laurel wreath and winged sandals.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta, who just attended pal Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Gigi on Friday, also shared some snaps of the festive gathering.

On his Instagram Story, Ta posed in a silky white set alongside the three Hadid sisters in a photo Gigi later reposted on her own account. “Celebrating @lanzybear 40th toga party,” he wrote alongside the image.

Gigi Hadid Celebrates sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga Party https://www.instagram.com/stories/gigihadid/3158047235983833396/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/patrickta/3158059429001878723/
Mohamed Hadid puts caviar on makeup artist Patrick Ta's hand in a behind-the-scenes party photo.

Patrick Ta/instagram

In another photo, the makeup artist gave a behind-the-scenes look at the birthday bash, sharing a video of a toga-clad Mohamed, 74, putting caviar on Ta’s hand, a traditional way to eat the dish. “Hadid caviar,” he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On her own Instagram Story, Alana gave her followers a glimpse into the extravagant, toga-themed celebration, which featured a dance floor, temporary tattoo station and gold-leaf covered cake complete with a toga-wearing topper. 

The fashion designer donned a red two-piece ensemble later in the evening to dance the night away with friends and family — an outfit change she documented in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“My Grecian Goddess Dream 40th 🛡️🧿✨,” Alana wrote alongside photos and videos of her special day. “I feel so blessed and loved and cherished surrounded by my friends and family from all over the world.”

The singer also offered a “special thank you” to sister Marielle, who designed her a custom neon “Alana” sign for the bash, calling her “the dreamer of the dream for me.”

Related Articles
Zaya Wade, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday — See the Photo!
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera
Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and a "Barbie" Screening
The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation
All the High-Fashion Moments from Magic Johnson’s Family Vacation — Including Samuel L. Jackson’s Bell Bottoms
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’
north west chilli
North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Dressing Up as Her for Halloween: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!
Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways
Sofia Vergara Shows Some Skin in a White Lace One-Piece Swimsuit for Her Birthday
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Use Golf Buggy in Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Gigi Hadid Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World