Gigi Hadid Wore a Fall-Ready Version of the Blouse Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer — Get the Look from $18

Gigi Hadid Wore a Fall-Ready Version of the Blouse Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer

Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift have also been spotted in chic button-downs

Clara McMahon
Published on August 18, 2023

Gigi Hadid just proved that button-down blouses are a must-have transitional fashion piece for summer and fall.

The supermodel was spotted strolling the streets of New York City in an effortless white button-down last week. Instead of opting for the lighter, breezier, and more summery versions that we’ve seen on celebrities like Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift, Hadid rocked a long-sleeve button-down and paired it with chic black trousers and trendy ballet flats, giving the outfit a fall-ready undertone. 

Gigi Hadid Get the Look: Button-Downs

Getty Images

If you’re looking to duplicate the super cool look, Amazon is chock-full of similar styles. We sifted through Amazon’s fashion page to find the best white button-downs available right now — and so many of our picks are on sale. The best part? Nothing is more than $50.

Shop Amazon Button-Downs Inspired by Gigi Hadid

Hotouch Pocket Button-Down Shirt, $29 (Save 24%)

Amazon Hotouch Women Button Down Shirts Office Drop Shoulder Oversized Blouse

Amazon

This pocketed button-down blouse looks so similar to the one spotted on Hadid. It has a slightly oversized silhouette and a drop-shoulder design that gives it a laid-back yet put-together look. One reviewer raved that it’s “very flattering and can be dressed up or down,” while another shared, “It's been added to my weekly rotation.”

In addition to white, the shirt is available in 15 other colors and patterns, including classic striped and autumnal red. It’s available in women’s sizes S through XXL, though discounts vary depending on size and style.

The Drop Standard Satin Button-Down Shirt, $50

Amazon The Drop Women's Standard @Lucyswhims Long-Sleeve Button Down Stretch Satin Shirt

Amazon

For a slightly more formal version of Hadid’s street style, try this satin button-down from The Drop. The blouse has cloth-covered buttons running up the middle, as well as on the neckline and double-cuffed sleeves. It also has slightly draped and pleated detailing on the shoulders to give it a dressier look, all while being uber comfortable thanks to the buttery-soft material. According to one customer, “This shirt looks and feels high-quality.”

Runcati Double Pocket Button-Down Shirt, $18 (Save 39%) 

Amazon Runcati Store Womens Button Down V Neck Shirts

Amazon

And don’t miss the discount on this doubly pocketed button-down, which is marked down to just $18 at the moment. It’s made from a lightweight material that’ll carry you through the end of the warm weather, but will transition nicely as a solo long-sleeve or layering piece in the fall. More than 7,200 Amazon shoppers have given the blouse a perfect rating, including one reviewer that called it a “great, basic go-to.” You can never have too many of those in your closet!

There are even more styles to choose from on Amazon’s fashion page, so you don’t have to moodboard Hadid’s chic streetwear for long.

Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $21 (Save 21%)

Amazon Beautife Womens Short Sleeve Shirts V Neck Collared Button Down Shirt Tops with Pockets

Amazon

Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt, $25 with Coupon

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve Oversized Blouses Tops

Amazon

Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $26 (Save 13%)

BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirts for Women, Dressy Casual Long Sleeve Blouses Summer Tops Tunics

Amazon

Astylish V-Neck Button-Down Shirt, $28 with Coupon

Amazon Astylish Womens V Neck Roll Blouse

Amazon

