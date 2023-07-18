Gigi Hadid Poses for Carefree Bikini Pictures Following Arrest News: 'All's Well That Ends Well'

The supermodel posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram on July 18

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on July 18, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Gigi Hadid shares bikini pic while on holiday in the Cayman Islands
Gigi Hadid poses for a sun-soaked photo in the Cayman Islands. Photo:

gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid didn't seem to sweat her recent brush with the law.

On the afternoon of July 18, Hadid, 28, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of her vacation with friends, including a handful of bikini pictures and carefree romps in the sun. She captioned the photos, "All's well that ends well."

Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid shows off a temporary dragon tattoo on her right leg.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The carefree swimsuit photos came just days after Hadid was arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival to the Caribbean destination.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that after flying on a private jet to the Cayman Islands from the United States on July 10, Hadid landed at Owen Roberts International Airport, where CBC discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" after putting her bags through a scanner and searching them by hand, per local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

The quantities "were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," according to the outlet.

Similar materials were found in the bags of Leah Nicole McCarthy, another member of Hadid's group, Cayman Marl Road reported. Both women were arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and transported to the Prisoner Detention Center.

They were released on bail and appeared in a Summary Court on July 12 where they both plead guilty. Each was fined $1,000 and no conviction was recorded. Cayman Islands courts confirmed to PEOPLE that Hadid and McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.

A rep for Hadid told PEOPLE, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Gigi Hadid vacation Cayman Islands
Gigi Hadid and her friends pose for a mirror selfie during a trip to the Cayman Islands.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

After the incident, Hadid's getaway appeared to continue on happily as planned. Over the past several days, the mom of one has shared more highlights of the trip on Instagram.

On Friday, Hadid posted a pair of bikini photos on Instagram. One snapshot featured Hadid posing outside on a lounge chair in a two-piece patterned string bikini, while the other captured her smiling as she showed off a large tattoo of a dragon on her right leg.

On Tuesday, she posted a mirror selfie of her and two friends posing in their swimsuits, adding a sun emoji and the words "Good Morning."

Other snapshots in Hadid's July 18 post showed some of the food the group enjoyed, including oysters and a pizza, and Hadid's purse stuffed with colorful jewelry seemingly purchased during the trip. The model also shared more shots of herself posing in various swimsuits. The post has already garnered more than 300,000 likes.

