Gigi Hadid Says Sister Bella Has Had ‘Long and Intense’ Treatment for Lyme Disease

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her sister Bella Hadid’s treatment for Lyme disease.

On Tuesday, Gigi, 28, posted on her Instagram Story to explain a throwback picture she had shared with her sister, 26, backstage at a fashion show last month with the caption, "Can't wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.”

"Just wanna touch on this post from last week,” Gigi wrote. “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn't want some to take my post as a promise she'll be back for shows this next season…)."

As well as clarifying her previous post about her supermodel sibling, Gigi added, "I'm so proud of her and excited for her ✨comeback✨ whenever she feels ready 😊x.”

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 alongside her younger brother Anwar, 24, and their mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda, 59.



According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, extreme tiredness, joint stiffness and swollen lymph nodes.



In 2021, Bella offered a glimpse into her life with Lyme disease as she shared a series of snapshots of herself hooked up to an IV drip.

"Living with a few chronic autoimmune disease = always finding time for my IVs," she captioned the photos.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Gigi opened up to Elle about her mom and siblings battling the illness and also shared her guilt.

"Growing up, having three of my family members sick made me very independent," she told the publication. "My mom couldn't drive or get out of bed some days, so I took my brother to school with me, or I made lunch."

"But I also felt a lot of guilt for being the one person in the family who didn't understand what they were going through," Gigi added. "It's hard when your whole family is in pain and you don't know what to do."



Mom Yolanda told PEOPLE of the debilitating symptoms in 2016, “There are rough days when you sleep 12 hours, you wake up at 11 and you can't get out of bed, with severe joint pain, brain fog, anxiety. There are a lot of symptoms that you can't see from the outside but bring you to your knees on the inside.”

"You can never get rested, that's the best way to explain it," she added. "Life goes on and you try to keep going. Especially with the younger generations, they have to keep pushing."

